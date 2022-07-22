FORT DODGE – So what if Twin Cedars had never won a state softball title, let alone ever competed in a state softball championship game?
"We're up here. We might as well go for the gold," Saber junior Rylee Dunkin said.
Twin Cedars, an afterthought for some heading into the Class 1A state softball tournament as the sixth-seeded champions of the Bluegrass Conference, completed a magical week in Fort Dodge with a 6-3 win over sixth-ranked, fifth-seeded Southeast Warren in the program's first state title game.
Jillian French earned a spot on the Class 1A All-Tournament team, delivering a two-run home run in the third inning before adding a two-run double in the fifth to help the Sabers open a 6-1 lead. French joined Saber teammates Ali Mockenhaupt, Dunkin and Grace Bailey on the all-tournament team after connecting on two hits and driving in four runs in the title game.
"It's one of the best games I played. It's crazy to think that it came in the state championship game," French said. "I just told myself before the at-bat in the third inning that I had this. I was so pumped rounding the bases. It was so exciting."
Bailey was named captain of the 1A All-Tournament team, clinching the game by pitching a scoreless seventh inning after handing the ball to Mockenhaupt after Southeast Warren (25-5) pushed the first run of the state title game across the plate in the bottom of the second. Bailey put Twin Cedars on top for good in the third with an RBI double off the fence in left, the sixth hit for the future DMACC Bear in three state tournament games.
"It was so much fun. I don't think anyone on the team was nervous," Bailey said. "That double was rough. That's the second time in the tournament I've hit a ball that I thought was going out and instead went off the fence. The good news is both times it was a double that put us on top."
Mockenhaupt became the first pitcher in school history to win a state softball title game, allowing just two runs over 4 2/3 innings with just one walk and one strikeout. The Sabers (29-3) once again made the key plays defensively including a diving catch in foul territory by shortstop Brooke Roby in the second inning and running catches deep in the outfield by Kisha Reed, Jetta Sterner and Kenzyn Robets.
"I knew I had a good defense behind me. I did everything I could to put the power in their hands," Mockenhaupt said. "I just tried to keep (Southeast Warren) in the park. As a pitcher, that's exactly what you want to see. I left a ball right over the plate and Kisha made a great catch right up against the wall at one point.
"I'm so proud of everyone. They made some insane plays. It was insane."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.