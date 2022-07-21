Prep softball: Sabers advance to 1A state finals

FORT DODGE – Less than four weeks ago, Twin Cedars and Southeast Warren met on the field just outside Bussey for a regular-season showdown of state tournament hopefuls.
Now, 25 days later, the Sabers and Warhawks will meet for the second time this season. This time, the Class 1A state softball championship will be on the line.
Twin Cedars will play for the school's first state softball title on Friday night after securing a second win this year over Martensdale-St. Mary's. Grace Bailey doubled in the first of three runs scored by the seventh-ranked Sabers in the third inning of a 7-2 win over the eighth-ranked Blue Devils while scattering six hits over seven innings in the pitching circle during the 1A state softball tournament semifinal on Iowa Central Field inside the Harlan and Hazel Rogers Sports Complex.
Bailey avoided danger in the second inning, striking out Ellie Baker after allowing singles to Sydney Bears and Hadley Pearson. Less than 24 hours after delivering a two-run home run in the eighth inning of a 2-0 state quarterfinal win over third-ranked Lisbon, Bailey nearly hammered another homer to left in third inning lining a double off the fence to bring Jetta Sterner home to put Twin Cedars up 1-0 against Martensdale-St. Mary's.
Ali Mockenhaupt brought in Brooke Roby six pitches later with a sacrifice fly to right center, bringing home the second run of the inning for the Sabers. Jillian French added a two-out RBI single to bring home Cheyanne Bruns, opening a 3-0 lead for Twin Cedars.
Bailey again was backed up by a stellar defensive effort that included an impressive double play turned by Cristen and Chloe Durian to end the top of the fourth inning before Mockenhaupt stepped up with a two-run single in the bottom of the inning, giving the Sabers a five-run lead. Angelina Furness brought in both runs for Martensdale-St. Mary's with a two-out single in the top of the sixth before French stepped up again for the Sabers with a two-run single to right, putting Twin Cedars up 7-2.
Twin Cedars will bring a 28-3 record in Friday night's 1A state title game against Southeast Warren, who improved to 25-4 on Wednesday by knocking off top-ranked North Linn 6-2 on Kruger Seeds Field. Southeast Warren edged Twin Cedars, 4-3, back on June 27.
North Linn (33-9) will face Martensdale-St. Mary's (25-4) on Friday at Iowa Central Field for third place in Class 1A at approximately 6 p.m. Southeast Warren and Twin Cedars will meet in the final game of the high school softball season on Friday night at approximately 7:30 p.m.
