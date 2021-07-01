BUSSEY — Twin Cedars may not be perfect in Bluegrass Conference play this season.
The practically-perfect Sabers, however, are proving they're still the best in the Bluegrass when it comes to high school softball.
Twin Cedars clinched at least a share of a third straight conference title on Thursday, winning a pair of games on their home diamond over a pair of Appanoose County rivals. Jillian French collected three hits, including a two-run triple that helped clinch a 12-0 four-inning win over Moravia in a game that started at Noon after being rescheduled following a rain-out last week.
The Sabers returned to the diamond in Bussey on Thursday night, winning a regularly-scheduled Bluegrass battle with Moulton-Udell 14-0 in four innings. Twin Cedars (25-10, 14-1 Bluegrass) can clinch the outright conference title for a third straight year with a win on Friday night against Lamoni.
"It was one of their chief goals at the beginning of the year," Twin Cedars head softball coach Zach Dunkin said of the Bluegrass Conference title. "The girls have been the champions each of the last two years without losing a game. Losing earlier in the year to Melcher-Dallas (3-2 back on May 27) kind of stung, but the girls have circled the wagons and taken care of business in the rest of the conference games, including getting the second game over Melcher (3-1 on June 17). It means a lot to recover from that first conference loss and win another title."
Twin Cedars used clutch hitting to open a first-inning lead in Thursday's midday battle with Moravia. Both French and Ali Mockenhaupt connected with two strikes and two outs for run-scoring hits, giving the Sabers an early 2-0 lead.
"We've been talking a lot about getting that big hit with a runner in scoring position. If you continue not to get it, the frustration continues to build on itself," Dunkin said. "Getting those first two runs with Ali and Jillian being down to their last strikes was huge for us."
After giving up those two-out RBI hits, Anaya Keith led off the second inning with a hit down the left-field line looking to start a Moravia rally. The Mohawks put the tying run on base with two outs, but an attempted double steal resulted in Layla Keith being thrown out at second before Finley Spencer could dash across home plate, keeping Moravia off the scoreboard.
"It was pretty tight for the first couple of innings," Moravia head softball coach Kevin Fritz said. "We were battling. We were hanging in there.
"Then, things just kind of fell apart."
Dunkin's plea for a big inning was answered by his team in the bottom of the third as the Sabers continued to put the ball in play against the Mohawks. Moravia could not respond over the final two innings, committing nine errors allowing 10 unearned runs to score to bring the make-up game to an early conclusion.
"Anaya was throwing hard, but they (Twin Cedars) were just hitting her," Fritz said. "Our fielding couldn't step up to their hitting. The results were what they were."
Keith collected two of Moravia's three hits off junior pitcher Grace Bailey. The Saber ace responded by striking out five batters, preserving the shutout and snapping a two-game losing streak for Twin Cedars after losing 3-1 to fifth-ranked (1A) Southeast Warren and 4-1 to third-ranked (1A) Collins-Maxwell earlier this week.
"We have to play those teams to get prepared for regionals," Dunkin said. "We've been struggling at the plate against some really good teams. We left a lot of runners on base against Collins-Maxwell. I just told the girls they had to keep swinging that sledgehammer. You don't know which swing that the rock will break, but you know that eventually it will."
Mockenhaupt added four hits, including three run-scoring doubles, to pace Twin Cedars in the nightcap against Moulton-Udell. Grace Bailey added three hits at the plate and allowed just one hit to the Eagles (4-16, 2-12 Bluegrass) in the pitching circle. Addie Hunter's lead-off single in the third inning broke up Bailey's no-hit bid.
Like Twin Cedars, Moravia (15-15, 12-5 Bluegrass) also had a second conference game to play on Thursday as the Mohawks returned home to face Orient-Macksburg. Moravia came alive at the plate, scoring four runs in each of the first two innings on the way to a 13-8 win.
The Mohawks wrap up the regular season with the first of two straight contests against Seymour on Friday as Moravia tries to place third in the Bluegrass behind Twin Cedars and Melcher-Dallas. Seymour visits Moravia on Tuesday to open Class 1A regional tournament play