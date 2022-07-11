BUSSEY — Grace Bailey has been working for this opportunity for the past five years.
For the Twin Cedars softball program, it's been over 40 years of waiting for a trip back to the state tournament.
Nothing was going to keep Bailey from making a dash for home plate in the bottom of the seventh Monday night. Tied 6-6 with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, fellow senior Ali Mockenhaupt gave Bailey that chance lifting a two-strike pitch into left center field.
The ball dropped in front of two Sigourney outfielders and was sent right back into the infield. Bailey, however, was off and running from first base forcing Saber head softball coach Zach Dunkin to give the senior the green light.
"Grace got a great jump. As soon as that ball was down, there was no doubt about sending her home," Dunkin said. "She was already around third base by the time the ball got back to the infield. There was never a doubt she was going."
Bailey slid across home just before Sigourney catcher Josephine Moore could make a tag, lifting seventh-ranked Twin Cedars to a thrilling 7-6 walk-off win in the Class 1A, Region 8 championship game over No. 11 Sigourney, preventing the Savages (23-6) from making a second straight trip to Fort Dodge after splitting two games in last year's 1A state softball tournament.
Instead, Twin Cedars (26-3) will be back competing in a state softball tournament for the first time since 1978. The Sabers open play in the 1A quarterfinals on Tuesday night at the Harlan and Hazel Rogers Sports Complex.
"I knew there was two outs, so I was going as soon as Ali made contact," Bailey said. "As soon as she hit it, I knew we were scoring. I'm usually pitching during the season, so I never really get the chance to run the bases. I was just going as fast as I could.
"This is huge. This is what we've worked for. We have five seniors on the team that have worked together for the past five years. To do this at home with a huge crowd, it means a lot to be doing this for everyone."
Mockenhaupt, a cousin of Albia's 2020 state championship-winning catcher Alex Beard, appeared poised to be retired for the third straight trip to the plate against Goodwin on strikes. After allowing a two-out single to Bailey, Goodwin poured in a pair of fastballs against Mockenhaupt moving Sigourney within an out of continuing their state tournament pursuit into an eighth inning.
"I got down early kind of like my other at-bats and I just told myself this was the seventh inning and I had to put this ball in play," Mockenhaupt said. "Anything below the belt, I was swinging at it. I wasn't going to swing at that rise ball because I knew I'd swing and miss. I had to get something below the belt.
"She (Goodwin) threw an outside pitch and I took it to left. It was just enough away from the outfielders that they couldn't get it. Grace ran very, very fast. I've never seen her run that fast. It was a huge relief after a very stressful at-bat.
"It's crazy. This is something we've been chasing for five years. We've been so close so many times. It feels so good to execute. I'm glad I got to be the player to deliver the big hit at the end, but this win was a team effort. We couldn't have done this without all my teammates behind me."
Bailey finished the night connecting on three hits off Goodwin, all of which led to runs for Twin Cedars. Before delivering an RBI single in the fifth, opening a 6-2 lead for the Sabers, Bailey blasted a three-run home run in the very first inning giving Twin Cedars a 3-0 lead before Goodwin and the Savages even recorded an out.
"They hit the ball really well and they play together as a team when it's needed," Goodwin said. "Twin Cedars has a chance to make a run. Everyone that makes it to state is really good, but I think there might be a few teams that don't respect just how good Twin Cedars is. They're going to hit the ball hard and give you everything they've got."
Chloe Durian added a two-run homer later in the first, giving Twin Cedars a five-run lead that appeared to be an incredibly steep hill for the Savages facing Bailey. The Savages, however, showed the fight of a state qualifier by scoring a pair of runs in the second inning, taking advantage of two errors and three hits that snuck through the Saber defense, allowing Courtney Hemsley and Goodwin to score cutting the deficit to 5-2.
"I will never count any one of these girls out. There's enough fight in all these girls that they're never going to give up," Sigourney head softball coach Shelly Streigle said. "The girls are going to make a lot of plays close and games close because of that solid effort. It's easy to roll over and die, but we talk a lot as a team about how that fight in games carries over to life. Every single person in our dugout will fight to the end. It says a lot about these girls individually about what they'll do in life."
Sigourney fought all the way back to tie the game in the sixth as Hemsley scored the tying run on an RBI groundout by Goodwin after unloading the bases with a one-out, three-run triple into right. Kisha Reed's diving catch in left the Savages from continuing the rally while Durian turned the third double play of the night for the Sabers to end the top of the seventh.
"People underestimate us all the time because of the competition we play. We're a lot more than the Bluegrass Conference. We've beaten some big teams, including a couple that will be up at state competing with us next week," Mockenhaupt said. "Proving them all wrong is what will fuel us to go right through the state tournament."
