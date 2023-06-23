EDDYVILLE — Cristen Durian wasn't sure she got enough of it.
Rylee Dunkin had no doubt. The Twin Cedars senior catcher called her teammate's second home of the season the moment it left Durian's bat on Wednesday.
"Right before that pitch was coming, I knew she had a good load on that ball," Dunkin said. "As soon as she hit, I knew it was gone. She squared it up really well and it went dead center over the fence."
Durian's two-run blast in the fourth inning erased a two-run the defending 1A state champion's two-run run deficit at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont. The home run brought in the first of the eight runs scored over the next three innings by the 15th-ranked Sabers, earning an 8-6 non-conference road win over the Rockets.
"Once Cristen hit that homer, you could tell the dugout was coming alive," Dunkin said. "Our bats and our defense really came to life. We made some amazing plays out there in the field. Cristen, Kisha (Reed) made some great plays on the infield. All of our outfielders made big catches."
EBF was able to take advantage of the first of the three errors committed over the first four innings by the Twin Cedars defense. The extra out brought Bella Noble to the plate with two runners in scoring position.
The EBF starting pitcher helped her own cause, dropping a two-run single into shallow left. Noble kept the Sabers from answering back over the first three innings, working around singles by Jordyn Weldon and Dunkin in the first three innings striking out three batters to keep the Rockets ahead 2-0.
We didn't play our best softball at times, but after Cristen got us started we forgot about some of those errors we made," Dunkin said. "You just have to move on. That's what we always do. We competed hard and made the plays we needed to."
Jillian French, opposing Noble in the pitching circle, also helped her cause with two hits at the plate for the Sabers. French's first hit, a lead-off single in the fourth, was followed quickly by Durian's blast to center on the very first pitch of the at-bat, tying the game at 2-2.
"I knew she (Noble) was going to throw me a strike right down the pipe on the first pitch," Durian said. "I was swinging away no matter what. I just connected. I wanted to keep the inning going. I didn't think it was gone. I thought it was going to be caught at first. I heard my coaches telling me to get around first, so I hustled around and saw it go over. It felt pretty good."
The home run would be the first of three hits over the final four innings for Durian, who drove in three runs while scoring twice for the Sabers. Twin Cedars took their first lead thanks to a pair of fielding errors later in the inning, allowing Alli Reed to come home with the tiebreaking run.
"We had some plays we should have made," EBF head softball coach Tony Fenton said. "We just have to get smarter. I know we're going to make some mistakes, but we can't afford to make the mental mistakes."
EBF answered back to tie the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the fourth as Aliya Wagamon scored on a fielding error by the Sabers, but stranded the bases loaded later in the inning. Twin Cedars took the lead for good by opening the fifth inning with three straight hits as Reed, French and Durian all singled and scored giving the Sabers a 6-3 lead.
"It definitely gave me a lot more confidence after hitting that home run. I actually struck out in my first at-bat," Durian said. "We needed every single hit and every single run we could get."
Dunkin tripled in a run in the sixth with her second hit of the game before scoring on a sacrifice fly by Reed, giving the Sabers a five-run lead. Those two runs would prove to be pivotal as EBF cut Twin Cedars lead to 8-5 in the bottom of the sixth as Wagamon and Lanie Batterson scored after connecting on extra-base hits before Whitney Klyn lead off the seventh inning with a home run, cutting the Saber lead to two.
French rebounded, forcing three straight groundouts by the Rockets clinching the 14th win in 18 games for the Sabers. Twin Cedars improved to 15-4 on Thursday, shutting out Mormon Trail 12-0 maintaining a perfect 13-0 Bluegrass record before a three-inning two-hit shutout pitched by French along with a double, a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored on Senior Night by Dunkin.
"I love every single member of this team. Every single one of these girls compete hard," Dunkin said. "For a lot of these girls, sometimes they need a vocal leader. I can be that. I've caught for five years at the varsity level. I have a ton of experience. Knowing how well this team can compete and how aggressive we are, I'm kind of like the Energizer bunny. I just like keeping my team up and continue to motivate them."
EBF bounced back on Thursday, knocking off eighth-ranked (3A) Chariton in South Central Conference action. Molly and Kate Shafer delivered consecutive run-scoring hits for the Rockets during a three-run fourth inning rally that snapped a 3-3 tie, ultimately lifting the Rockets to a 7-4 win over the Chargers.
Twin Cedars will head to Southeast Warren on Monday for a rematch of last year's 1A state championship game. EBF (13-14, 4-8 SCC) heads to the Brian Erbe Classic at Cedar Rapids Jefferson on Saturday facing Dubuque Hempstead and Louisa-Muscatine.
