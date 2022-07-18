BUSSEY — It's been a heck of a ride so far for the Twin Cedars softball team.
The Sabers, however, are fully aware that many people will view Tuesday night's Class 1A state quarterfinal contest as something of a reality check. After winning 26 of 29 games, dominating the Bluegrass Conference on the way to winning conference and regional titles in a breakthrough season, Twin Cedars will take the field in a state softball tournament for the first time in over 40 years facing a program that has been part of the last five state tournaments.
Third-ranked, third-seeded Lisbon (35-4) is certainly viewed as the favorite heading into Tuesday night's match-up with seventh-ranked, sixth-seeded Twin Cedars. Some might view the Lions as the heavy favorites with the perception being the Lions have won more games facing tougher teams throughout the regular season.
That's just the way the Sabers want it. Twin Cedars has the chance to prove a lot of people wrong and show they have a team capable of beating anyone in the state when they take Iowa Central Field at approximately 7:30 p.m.
"People underestimate us all the time just because of the teams we normally play," Twin Cedars senior Ali Mockenhaupt said. "We're a lot more than our conference. We're a lot more than some of the games we've played. We've proven that a lot this year. We've beaten some big teams, including some teams that will be at the state tournament.
"Proving everyone wrong is what's going to fuel us to go through the state tournament."
Twin Cedars enters the state tournament with the best hitting percentage of any team in the 1A field, batting .418 with a .635 slugging percentage, just 22 points behind Southeast Warren for the top power-hitting mark in the field. The Sabers also have a similar ERA to that of Lisbon, posting a 1.65 ERA compared to Lisbon's 1.25 mark.
The counter argument for most would be that Lisbon has racked up similar numbers playing teams in the eastern Iowa area going up against programs like Springville, Louisa-Muscatine, Alburnett, Davenport Assumption, Durant and BCLUW. Twin Cedars, however, has held their own when stepping up to face state caliber teams out of conference including two wins over Sigourney, who qualified for state last season, and a 3-2 win over Wayne who spent most of the season ranked in the top 10.
"I think people look at our stats and think we get a lot of those numbers from playing all the Bluegrass Conference teams, but these kids are good softball players that can hit the ball and play with confidence," Twin Cedars head softball coach Zach Dunkin said. "We've played quality teams. We've beaten quality teams. We know we can compete on that level."
As Mockenhaupt also pointed out, Twin Cedars has wins over teams that will also be competing this week at the state tournament. Grace Bailey, who scored the winning run last Monday in a 7-6 regional championship victory over Sigourney, homered and drove in two runs while pitching seven shutout innings in a 3-0 win over fellow 1A state qualifier Martensdale St-Mary's while Mockenhaupt doubled and drove in two runs in a 5-3 win over Van Meter, who will be facing Iowa City Regina Tuesday in a Class 2A state tournament quarterfinal.
"I think there's a little bit of a chip on our shoulders going into this game. I think a lot of people think we're not any good because we're from the Bluegrass Conference, but we can beat good teams," Bailey said. "We're planning on making a long week out of this trip. We'll take it one game at a time and see how it goes."
Mockenhaupt has some first-hand experience of seeing just how magical the state softball tournament can be having watched her cousin, Alex Beard, compete in 11 games over four years as the starting catcher for the Albia Lady Dees. Mockenhaupt watched as Beard and her Albia teammates bring home the Class 3A state softball championship two years ago, helping inspire the current Twin Cedars senior to make their own run at bringing their own state title home to southern Iowa.
"The experience of just being there and watching that happen was insane," Mockenhaupt said. "I know when we're out there and we all get announced that we're going to be nervous, but just getting to state takes a lot of pressure off. We're there. We're going. Now, we have a chance to really prove ourselves."
