For the first time in over 40 years, a Twin Cedars softball celebrated a state tournament berth last Monday night after a 7-6 win over Sigourney in the Class 1A, Region 8 championship game in Bussey. The sixth-seeded Sabers (26-3) face third-seeded Lisbon (35-4) on Tuesday night in the 1A state softball quarterfinals at Iowa Central Field inside the Harlan and Hazel Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge at approximately 7:30 p.m.