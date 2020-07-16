SIGOURNEY — Eighth-grade pitcher Carly Goodwin struck out 13 batters, including 10 in the first four innings, as the Sigourney softball team advanced to the Class 1A, Region 7 semifinals with a 10-1 win over South Iowa Cedar League rival English Valleys on Thursday at Schafer Field.
Goodwin allowed just one hit to the Bears (10-6) over seven innings, walking just two batters. Madelynn Hornback paced the Savages at the plate, going 3-3 with an RBI and three runs scored.
Dani Richards doubled and drove in four runs as Sigourney scored five runs in the later innings to pull away for the postseason win. Courtney Hemsley and Kaylee Weber both added a pair of hits with Weber doubling, driving in two runs and matching Hemsley by scoring twice for the Savages.
Sigourney (15-4) will play Friday night in the regional semifinals at third-ranked Lynnville-Sully, who advanced on Wednesday with a 12-0 win over Tri-County. The Hawks edged Sigourney, 6-4, back on June 17 on a two-out, two-run go-ahead single by Caitlin Alberts in the bottom of the fifth.