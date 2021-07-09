SIGOURNEY — Carly Goodwin opened the postseason with pitching gem for the seventh-ranked Sigourney softball team.
Goodwin needed every bit of that sparkling gem to keep the season alive for the Savages. The freshman ace struck out 18 batters, helping Sigourney eliminate South Iowa Cedar League rival English Valleys in a 1-0 Class 1A, Region 5 quarterfinal classic at Schafer Field.
The first 13 consecutive Bears returned to the bench via a strikeout before Goodwin hit Addy Westfall with a pitch, breaking up a potential perfect game in the top of the fifth.
"She was incredible tonight," commented Savage head coach Shelly Streigle. "Coach (Cody) Van Den Heuvel calls the pitches, and he commented on her exceptional location."
Sigourney didn't exactly dominate at the plate as the Bears pitcher, Hannah Marsh, recorded 10 strikeouts while holding Sigourney to just three hits. The Savages were able to notch the game's only run in the bottom of the fourth inning.
With one out, eighth-grader Josephine Moore singled into right field. Senior catcher Kaylee Weber executed a text book sacrifice bunt to move Moore to second base. Sophomore Macy Fisch next stepped to the plate and lashed a single to right for what would be the game-winning hit as Moore dashed home.
The Bears only threat came in the top of the fifth inning when Goodwin hit Addy Westfall with one out. Westfall advanced to second on a bunt single, then moved to third on a sacrifice bunt. The Bears threat ended as Goodwin rung up another strikeout to end the threat.
"Weber did a great job behind the plate," noted Streigle.
Macy Fisch, Moore and Dani Aller each collected a hit for Sigourney in the postseason opener. The Savages (25-8) edged another SICL rival on Friday, beating North Mahaska 1-0 in 10 innings in the regional semifinals and will host the Class 1A, Region 5 championship game on Monday night at 7 p.m.