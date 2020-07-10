OTTUMWA — On a 90-degree summer evening, Hannah Huisinga had chills.
Avenging a state tournament loss on a emotional night tends to have that effect.
Huisinga, Kacy Nickerson, Jillian Heaton, Kaylee Bix and Ashton Brown were all honored on Friday as the 11th-ranked (5A) Bulldog softball team saved one of its best performances of the season for the final night of regular-season softball at Huston Field. Nickerson pitched a three-hit complete-game shutout with eight strikeouts while driving in a run and scoring another in a 4-0 opening-game victory over fifth-ranked (5A) Waukee.
“It’s awesome and amazing that we came together to show them (Waukee) what we’re about, especially on a special night like Senior Night,” Huisinga said. “It hits a little bit home, especially from last year. It’s a bittersweet moment to show them what it’s all about. I’m just full of excitement. I’m full of everything.”
Much like one week earlier, when the Albia Lady Dees earned a much-sought after signature win over Davenport Assumption at the Ottumwa Classic, the Bulldog softball team burst into celebration after overcoming a postseason rival of the past. Waukee shut out Ottumwa, 8-0, in last year’s Class 5A state quarterfinal two years after keeping the Bulldogs from the 2017 state tournament with a 4-0 regional championship win.
Nickerson pitched in both those games, taking the loss last year in her state tournament debut. On Friday, the Bulldog senior ace retired the first 10 Warrior batters with Waukee needed three singles just to get anyone on base.
Not one to show emotion on the field, Nickerson was one of the first Bulldogs to let you a celebratory yell after striking out Macy Weiss to clinch one of Ottumwa’s most impressive wins this season. The Bulldogs have now beaten two teams ranked in the top five of Class 5A after earning a 14-inning 4-3 win over No. 1 Fort Dodge on June 23.
“Playing them at state last year, we knew how good a team Waukee was and still is,” Nickerson said. “We knew they were going to be fast. We knew they were going to be aggressive. I’m really proud of my team. We all came together to get a good win.
“I was just relieved. I was so happy we won. I know this team can play like this every day. We need to play like this every day. I know we have the ability to do it.”
The night started with plenty of emotion for Nickerson with her father Jim being honored prior to the start of Friday’s doubleheader. The long-time Ottumwa High School instructor and head coach of the boys track and field program retired after this season with part of his plans for retirement next year to travel and watch his youngest daughter pitch next season at Minnesota State University.
After celebrating with her teammates after Friday’s 4-0 win, Nickerson was greeted by her father with a big hug.
“I’m really glad we got to honor him for all his hard work as a teacher and a coach,” Kacy Nickerson said. “It’s incredible to think about everything he’s done for other people, but he’s always been there for me and my sisters. He’s been to every softball game. He’s been to every basketball game. It’s special to know the impact he’s had on us and on everyone at Ottumwa High School.”
Waukee (21-3) bounced back in game two, earning a 2-0 win in a classic duel between Brown and Sami Felt in the pitching circle. Heidi Wheeler snapped the scoreless tie with two outs in the seventh, delivering a two-run single to left center.
“I think our girls came out ready to play. It added another level of excitement that it was Senior Night, but anytime you have a chance to avenge a loss, that’s another level of motivation for a team,” Ottumwa head softball coach Mandi Moore said. “As a whole, I couldn’t be happier with our entire pitching staff. That’s about as well as we’ve pitched collectively in several weeks. With regionals coming up next week, you take away a lot for tonight with a great team you’ll compete with in the future.”
Ottumwa (13-8) wraps up the regular season Monday with a doubleheader at Mason City. The 11th-ranked (5A) Bulldogs open Class 5A regional tournament play next Saturday at home against Urbandale.