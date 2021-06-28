OTTUMWA – Practice makes perfect. Even when it comes to high-fives in the outfield.
Zoey Jones and Anne Guest, two of Ottumwa High School's most proficient student athletes, are just starting to nail down a ritual the senior outfielders began this season of leaping in the air and sharing a couple of hand slaps before heading back to their respective positions. Guest and Jones were practically flawless in their execution on Senior Night, greeting each other before the start of just seven innings in the field as the Bulldogs dominated Des Moines North, winning 16-0 and 15-2 in a CIML Metro conference doubleheader against the winless Polar Bears.
"It makes us laugh. If one of us didn't do that well at the plate, it gives us a boost of confidence that it's not the end of the world," Jones said, explaining the idea behind the pre-inning high fives.
Laughing, according to Guest, was the best part of those early high-five exchanges earlier in the season.
"I wish someone had a video of those. There were times we'd mess up and not even be able to get to the high five because we'd be laughing so hard," Guest said. "It's something we always do. It is pretty incredible to think this is one of the last nights we're going to get to do that on our home field."
Guest, Jones and Josie Lemonds were honored in between the conference wins on Monday. After being part of the tradition of setting up for Senior Night several times over the past four years, the 2021 OHS softball senior trio soaked in the setting as the guests of honor with streamers decorating Huston Field, the uniform numbers of each player stuck in the outfield fence and picture boards showcasing several softball memories for each player stationed right outside the home dugout with several pictures being taken with family, friends, teammates and coaches before, during and after the doubleheader.
As always, Senior Night brought with it a range of emotion for the players who are nearing the end of their time as Ottumwa High School student athletes.
"It was pretty sad knowing that my season is almost up and my high school career is almost up," Lemonds said. "It's probably going to hit more during my last game. This was a day where the focus for everyone was about playing ball and having fun like we always do."
Things didn't quite start out as flawlessly as Jones would have liked after dropping a fly ball hit by Brianne Shelton just two batters into the game. Ashlynn Sheets had the back of her senior teammate as Ottumwa's sophomore ace struck out the next two batters, keeping the Polar Bears from capitalizing on the mistake.
North (0-31, 0-16 CIML Metro) would ultimately hurt themselves by failing to make defensive plays, allowing Jones to score after drawing a walk when a ground ball hit by Ella Allar was thrown into right field. Jordan Pauls followed with an RBI single before Amber Shotts doubled in Pauls, giving Ottumwa a quick 4-0 lead.
"Thinking about it being Senior Night and being one of my last night's on the diamond made me a little sad, but I reminded myself that I needed to focus on the game," Guest said. "Even if it was going to be a couple of easy wins, we still had to get up there and hit the ball. We couldn't just wait for them to walk us every time. We had to be ready to swing at anything that was close to a strike."
Ottumwa would draw 10 walks in the two games, but would also collect 17 hits more often than not getting a pitch to swing at against the Polar Bears. Seven different Bulldogs made two trips to the plate in the first inning of the first game with Shotts doubling twice, driving in three runs, while Samantha Weeks added two singles and scored a pair of runs during the 13-run rally.
Ashlynn Sheets closed out the inning with an RBI triple to bring in Weeks before striking out the side in the second. Guest and Delaynie Stevens both drew walks to open the second while Jones singled. All three OHS batters that reached base in the second scored, clinching a 16-run win in three innings.
"The girls all wanted to make this night as special as possible for the seniors," Ottumwa head softball coach Mandi Moore said. "It's an important night all around. It's important to everyone. You get a chance to honor players that won't be here next year. It's nice to give them that chance to be celebrated."
After being honored between games on the field, the Ottumwa seniors helped close out the sweep by scoring four of the 14 runs put up by the Bulldogs in the final four innings of the doubleheader. North came within inches of taking a 1-1 tie into the second inning of the second game as back-to-back liners hit by Chloe Bradley and Madelyn Houk were briefly in the gloves of North infielders only for the balls to be dropped, ultimately resulting in four runs scoring with the final two coming on a two-out, two-run single by Guest putting Ottumwa up 5-1.
"Compared to all the other teams I've been a part of, I've spent so much time with all these girls that have either played volleyball, played basketball or run track over the years," Guest said. "It's so much more sad. Earlier in the year, I went from volleyball to basketball to track and right into softball.
It's going to be so weird. I played four sports all four years of high school consistently practicing three sports at a time at least. It's so weird to think that I'll be done with all high school sports. I had all this time and it's all coming to an end. I don't what I'm going to do with myself. I won't be able to be calm. I'll be freaking out with all this time on my hands, but I'll definitely take a rest."
Allar had three hits, an RBI and scored twice in game two for the Bulldogs, helping put away North with an eight-run rally in the second inning. Amora McDonald extended the nightcap for the Polar Bears, connecting on the first two home runs of the entire softball season for North.
The CIML Metro sweep of North kicks off a busy week for Ottumwa with 10 scheduled softball games in the span of six days. The Bulldogs (16-12, 10-4 CIML Metro) head to Burlington for a rescheduled doubleheader on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Should it rain, Ottumwa may play their first-ever indoor games at the Burlington RecPlex.
Add that to a list of experiences the Ottumwa seniors will likely have fun with. It's been a tone set throughout the season by the unique personalities of Jones, Guest and Lemonds.
"They're the group that keep you on your toes and keep you laughing," Moore said of the senior trio. "Last week, they had the idea to hide from me under the bleachers. They always do something funny. Anne's always making me laugh. Zoey is the same way. Josie has her own personality. She's very blunt. It's funny because they have their own personalities, but they make for a very funny group."