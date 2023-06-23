OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa softball team played 15 innings on Senior Night.
For 12 of those innings, Ashlynn Sheets was right in the middle of the action in the pitching circle at Frank Huston Field. One of eight seniors honored between Iowa Alliance south division games with Des Moines Roosevelt, Sheets pitched 11 scoreless innings tossing a three-hit shutout in a 7-0 opening-game win for the Bulldogs, snapping a brief four-game losing streak.
Sheets then came on in relief in game two, holding the Roughriders to just two hits and three baserunners over the final four innings of regulation. Roosevelt, however, finally broke through in the top of the eighth bringing in a run on three hits before robbing Ella Allar of a potential game-tying hit in the bottom of the inning as the Roughriders salvaged the split with a 5-4 win in game two.
"When Roosevelt started to get a hold of a few pitches early in the second game, (Ottumwa head softball coach) Mandi (Moore) told me to start getting warmed up," Sheets said. "I think they had a more strategic approach at the plate. Our spots and placement worked really well. I just trusted my defense behind me. I knew I just had to do my job. Our defense is there for a reason."
Sheets, Allar, Madelyn Houk, Jordan Pauls, Emma Strayer, Jocelyn Ware, Katie Shewry and Ella Thompson were all honored in between games on Thursday in one of the final home games of the season for the Bulldogs. All eight seniors took a part in the doubleheader, including Pauls who courtesy ran twice for Sheets in game one and pinch hit in the seventh inning of game two despite nursing a sore shoulder.
"It's really cool that everyone got to contribute. Everyone wants to play on a Senior Night. Everyone wants to be on that big stage on their night," Allar said. "We grew up together playing on travel teams and youth teams for so many years. Playing together on Senior Night like this kind of brings it all full circle."
Several Ottumwa seniors played key roles throughout the doubleheader. Allar recorded five hits in the two games, reaching base six times in nine trips to the plate while Houk reached base five times and scored three runs for the Bulldogs while recording four outs in center field.
"It's definitely very emotional when you arrive here at the field for your Senior Night," Houk said. "It's a lot different than I expected. There were a lot of emotions going on. It's been a long ride together. It's just sad that it's all coming to an end."
Thompson walked and scored one of four runs for Ottumwa in the fourth inning of game one, stretching the Bulldog lead to 6-0. Shewry drew a bases-loaded walk in the first inning of game two as Ottumwa built a 4-1 lead after two innings of the nightcap.
"This is a special group. I would say they've been the first group I've really been able to get my hands on and mold," Moore said of the 2023 OHS softball senior class. "They've really bought in to the program. They've been ready to follow something new. They were ready to dive into a new coach's program. They've really worked hard and they'll continue to work hard. It's going to be a hard class to see leave because they've played such big roles for us."
Roosevelt (19-9, 8-5 Iowa Alliance) tied the game in the third inning of game two on a two-run double by Lola Tate-Dodson and an RBI single by Madeline Thomas, the first of three hits in the game for the Roughrider first baseman. Allar nearly gave Ottumwa the lead back in the bottom of the fourth with a double that struck the top of the fence in right and bounced back into the field of play instead of clearing the fence for what would have been a go-ahead home run.
"They actually just redid the railing along the fence. It actually goes up higher now," Allar said. "Missy (Cason-Roark) actually told me if that had been the old railings and they hadn't changed it out, it would have been a home run. I saw it bounce way high up. I didn't know what was happening, but I just kept running. Everyone was telling me I got robbed."
Allar nearly connected on her seventh hit of the doubleheader, driving a two-out pitch in the bottom of the eighth on a line out to center field with Kendra Cole looking to score the tying run from second base. Instead, Avery Vukovich made a sliding catch inches from the grass allowing Thomas' third hit and first run for Roosevelt to hold up as the winning blows for the Roughriders in the top of the eighth.
"I thought it would drop for sure," Allar said. "I was 95 percent sure it was a hit. I knew it wasn't going to get caught in the infield. I didn't really think about it being caught in the outfield."
Ottumwa (16-10, 9-4 Iowa Alliance) made the trip to Brian Erbe Classic on Friday, facing seventh-ranked (5A) Bettendorf and No. 11 (3A) Benton Community at Cedar Rapids Jefferson. The Bulldogs also learned their postseason road on Friday as the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released the regional pairings.
"It's always nerve-racking waiting for those brackets to come out and finding out who you have to go up against to try and make it to state," Sheets said. "It's a really cool tradition to decorate our cars and make our posters when we get to host a postseason game. I'm also excited for our younger players to experience that. It's always fun and a chance to make more memories."
"I hope we get at least one postseason home game. I think our girls deserve that," Moore added.
