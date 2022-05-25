MARENGO — Josephine Moore stepped up on Wednesday, leading Sigourney to a third straight win to open the season.
Moore pitched four innings, relieving Carly Goodwin in the third inning to clinch a South Iowa Cedar League road win at Iowa Valley. While closing out the game in the pitching circle, Moore added three doubles while driving in three runs and scoring two more in a 19-2 win over the Tigers.
Lana Thomas and Madi Richard each added three hits for the Savages. Richard scored three times while driving in a run. Thomas added a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Sigourney put the game out of reach, scoring 11 runs in the sixth inning to close out the game. In the pitching circle, Moore, allowed two runs on four hits and two walks with five strikeouts after Goodwin, already responsible for a pair of complete-game wins, allowed just one hit over the first two innings on Wednesday while recording her 34th, 35th and 36th strikeouts of the season.
Sigourney (3-0, 2-0 SICL) heads to Keota to wrap up the opening week of the season on Friday.
Cardinal 13-7, Washington 14-2
WASHINGTON — Despite allowing 10 runs on eight hits over five innings in the pitching circle, Isabella Salazar earned the win in the opening game for the Demons collecting three hits with a pair of doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored in a wild non-conference slugfest to open a varsity doubleheader on Tuesday.
Cardinal scored runs in six of the seven innings in game one, jumping out to a 4-0 lead in the very first inning. The Comets (2-1) would not let the lead slip away in game two, opening a 5-0 lead in the fifth before putting the game away with two runs in the sixth to build a 7-1 lead.