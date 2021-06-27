MORAVIA – The girl with a 66 mile-per-hour fastball could bring with it a lot of pressure.
Fortunately for Carly Goodwin, she's more than capable of backing it up.
Goodwin continued to fire in fastball after fastball on Saturday afternoon during what proved to be the decisive game of the Moravia High School softball triangular tournament. The Sigourney freshman struck out 16 batters, tossing a complete-game three-hit shutout in the seventh-ranked (1A) Savages' 2-0 win over Centerville.
"I felt pretty confident going into the game," Goodwin said. "I knew we could take care of business and, with my teammates behind me, I knew anything was possible."
Goodwin added three hits at the plate, driving in three runs in the tournament while scoring twice in a four-inning 12-0 win over Moravia to close out the triangular. Josephine Moore pitched four more scoreless innings for the Savages in the finale against the Mohawks, adding four more strikeouts to give Sigourney pitching 20 total strikeouts in the tournament.
"Jo doesn't throw it in the 60s like Carly does, but it's nice to have the change in speed," said Sigourney senior catcher Kaylee Weber, who caught all 11 innings on Saturday. "If Carly happens to be getting hit, we can bring in Jo and it's a whole different ballgame. Jo has lots of pitches, including a wicked change-up that people just can't hit.
"Sometimes, umpires don't like it, but that's just whatever."
Goodwin's complete-game shutout was even more impressive considering the offensive momentum Centerville (5-19) had built up in the first game of the triangular. Kiera Klum homered on the third pitch of the day, setting the tone for the Redettes, putting 24 runners on base in a 13-7 win over Moravia snapping a nine-game losing streak.
"It's a good day any day you can come away from the diamond with a win," Centerville head softball coach Merle Jones said. "Overall, I was happy. We just have to keep improving."
Molly Moore picked up her first varsity pitching win for the Redettes, pitching 10 innings in the two games without allowing an earned run to either Moravia or Sigourney. Moore pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the opening inning against Sigourney and would have kept the Savages from scoring in the second if not for a throwing error on a sacrifice bunt by Dani Aller that went all the way into the right field corner, allowing Reagan Roozenboom to score.
Moore got Ava Fisch to pop out to third on what would have been the third and final out had the Redettes recorded the out on the bunt. Instead, the error not only allowed a run to score on the play but extended the inning for Goodwin who brought Aller home from third on a two-out RBI single, giving Sigourney a two-run lead.
"We just had a couple mistakes that allowed Sigourney to bring in those two runs. Otherwise, we battled right with a really good team and a really good pitcher," Jones said. "My competitive side wants to be 2-0 on the day instead of 1-1. Everything Molly has been doing for us this year is going to pay off for her in the future."
Goodwin, meanwhile, is providing the Savages (19-8) with a bright future after improving to 15-3 in her freshman season while moving into the top 10 of Class 1A pitchers this season reaching 189 total strikeouts with her 16 thrown on Saturday. Goodwin has the third-lowest ERA (0.67) and the second-lowest opponent batting average (.085) in 1A.
"If she's throwing the heat, I'll be able to know. My fingers will know and I'll let her know and she's keep throwing it," Weber said of Goodwin. "It's very rare that she throws anything less than low 60s."
Goodwin set the tone for what she could be capable of over a month before the season actually began after a video appeared on social media of the freshman ace throwing a pitch at Optimum Level Softball in Coralville that registered 66 miles-an-hour on the radar gun. That post went viral and gave Goodwin something of a reputation to live up to.
"I was honestly really surprised it blew up after I posted it on Twitter," Goodwin said. "It kind of caught me off guard, so now I have to live up to it each time out. It was my goal when I first hit 60 miles-an-hour in sixth grade to get two miles-an-hour faster each year. My goal was hit 64. When I hit 66, I was really happy with myself.
"She can definitely back up what she has on the Twitter post, that's for sure," Weber added. "She does that almost every game for us. With her pitching and with her hitting, you can count on Carly to come through for us every single day."
Anaya Keith led Moravia in their home triangular with three hits, doubling in Isabel Hanes in the third inning against Centerville before breaking up Moore's no-hit bid in the fourth inning against Sigourney. The Mohawks (14-13) again struggled in the field, committing eight errors in the two losses allowing 11 unearned runs to be scored by the Redettes and Savages.
"Our outfield is not catching the ball like they should. I think that's where teams are getting the extra bases and scoring extra runs against us," Moravia head softball coach Kevin Fritz said. "Our Achilles heel is not getting to the balls that are hit to the outfield. We're letting balls drop that should be caught. We don't have a lot of speed on our team to track those down, but we're also not getting the jump off the bat that we need to get. We need to pick up where that ball is going off the bat so the ball doesn't end up landing out of our reach."