FAIRFIELD — Bob Bradfield played men's fast pitch softball for 22 years.
Ironically, it was in New London where Bradfield and his teammates learned a lesson about pitchers that don't light up the radar gun.
"We were getting ready to play and this old guy was throwing a bunch of spinners as he was warming up," Bradfield recalled. "We thought we were just going to kill this guy.
"Seven innings later, we lost 3-1. Everybody was out in front and popping up."
Bradfield, the head coach of the seventh-ranked (4A) Fairfield softball team, watched his players struggle to adjust to the speed of a young pitcher from New London on Friday. Eighth-grader Megan Lee stymied the powerful Trojan line-up, allowing just six hits over six innings.
Coty Engle, however, proved to be more effective in the pitching circle for Fairfield. Engle pitched six shutout innings, working around four hits by New London, as Fairfield pulled away late for an 8-0 win that clinched a spot for the Trojans in the championship semifinals of their home tournament.
"I guess our high school team did a little better than our men's fast pitch team did," Bradfield joked. "We eventually settled in and got a few timely hit. Even when it was only 1-0, it felt like we knew we were going to win the game. The question was whether we were going to break it open right away or wait awhile to break it open."
Engle retired the first eight New London batters before throwing out Natalie Burden in the third and Olivia Hester in fourth, both times stranding a pair of Tiger baserunners. While the Trojans were struggling to find the big game-breaking hit, Fairfield manufactured four runs in the first three innings drawing eight walks off Lee, who also hit three Trojan batters and committed a two-out error in the third that allowed Fairfield to bring three unearned runs home.
"Coty was pitching well. They weren't doing much off her to get runs home," Bradfield said. "We're just pleased to get a win. I'm sure we weren't quite as focused coming off the excitement of what we did on Thursday."
That excitement came in the finale of a Southeast Conference doubleheader with Washington as the Trojans needed an epic rally to avoid dropping the nightcap with the Demons after winning 6-1 in a somewhat mild opening game by comparison. Trailing throughout the night and facing an 11-8 deficit heading into the bottom of the seventh, Fairfield put two runners on base in front of all-state senior first baseman Hannah Simpson who delivered a clutch game-tying three-run home run as the Trojans rallied to tie Washington for the second time in the slugfest.
Three batters later, Emersyn Manley stepped to the plate with the bases loaded. The Fairfield junior launched a walk-off grand slam into the night, clinching a wild 15-11 Trojan win and a Southeast Conference sweep.
"That was so much fun," Manley said. "It wasn't just the home run. It was the fact that we all worked together to earn it. The win was fun, but the great thing was the bonding I did with my teammates. That was a really big part of Friday's win. We just played together as a team. When we were down, everyone was picking each other up. It's easy when we're all in it together."
Manley led Fairfield against New London with two hits, including a fifth-inning double, while scoring two runs including the first of four runs Fairfield would use to finally break completely away from the winless Tigers. Engle added two hits, including a two-run single in the fifth before scoring her second run of the game on a wild pitch to open up an eight-run cushion.
Ashlyn McSorley led New London (0-9) with a pair of hits. The Tigers will join Van Buren County and Central Lee in a three-team consolation round-robin of Southeast Iowa Superconference rivals at O.B. Nelson Park Saturday starting with Van Buren County (3-5) and Central Lee (7-4) facing off at 9:30 a.m.
Fairfield joins Chariton (9-2), Cardinal (7-7) and third-ranked (4A) Clear Creek-Amana (13-1) in the championship semifinals on Saturday. Cardinal will face Clear Creek-Amana in the first of three games to be played at the main diamond just out Fairfield Middle School starting at 11 a.m. Fairfield and Chariton will play in the second semifinal with the winners meeting in the third and final game of the day.