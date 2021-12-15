OTTUMWA – Amber Shotts has experienced a lot over the past three years as a key member of the Ottumwa High School softball team.
That experience, as much as anything, is what drew the attention of William Penn head softball coach Mike Christner. The reigning first-team All-CIML Metro Bulldog standout signed her letter of intent on Monday to continue her softball career with the Statesmen, securing her opportunity to pursue four years of college softball at the NAIA school in Oskaloosa.
"I don't know if it'll fully hit me until I graduate and head there next year," Shotts said. "It's nice to have the sense of the journey almost being complete. I know what I'm doing, I've got everything all laid out and I'm ready to take that next step."
Shotts has continued to grow within the Ottumwa varsity softball squad through some landmark seasons for the program working with standout athletes. In her main role as the team's top catcher for the past three seasons, Shotts has caught all-start hurler Kacy Nickerson who guided OHS to the program's 28th state tournament appearance in what proved to be the final season for program patriarch Frank Huston in 2019.
Nickerson and Shotts continued to work together in 2020, a somewhat surreal season played in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. This past year, Shotts earned first-team all-conference honors as a utility player both catching Ashlynn Sheets in her first year as the ace of the pitching staff while leading the Bulldog offense with 37 runs driven in, three home runs, a .437 batting average and a .683 slugging percentage.
"I actually caught a couple different girls in my eighth-grade year, then went to Kacy during my freshman season," Shotts said. "I've handled a lot of different pitchers over the years. It was nice transitioning from Kacy to Ashlynn. She's been great to work with. We got along really well."
Ashton Brown, who was on the same pitching staff as Nickerson, will get the chance to be reunited with Shotts next season. Brown was second only to Payton Parker on the Statesmen this past season in pitching starts (9), appearances (18) and total innings pitched (65.2) during her freshman season this past spring.
"You have to have an experienced, confident catcher that has some familiarity with pitchers on our staff," Christner said. "She also played a little with (incoming Van Buren County standout) Chelsey (Huff), so she should be pretty relaxed and fit right in with our pitchers.
"When you look for catchers, you look for leaders and someone who can take control. It's hard to find sometimes. Amber does a good job of that."
Moore can certainly appreciate just how vital a catcher like Shotts is to have on a team having been an all-state pitcher for Ottumwa herself. The former OHS, Indian Hills and Iowa State hurler talked about the role Shotts has played in helping Moore guide the Bulldogs to 39 wins over her first two years as the program's second-ever head softball coach.
"It was nice coming in as a head coach having that set piece with a catch like Amber. It's a big position that you don't have to fill coming in," Moore said. "Amber's done a really nice job adjusting with the different pitchers that she's worked with. She'll have big shoes to fill after she graduates next year."
Being reminded that this season will be the final one in an Ottumwa uniform is equally as surreal for Shotts.
"It doesn't feel like it's been that long getting ready for my fourth season of varsity softball," Shotts said. Time really does fly."
Shotts becomes the second member of the current OHS softball team to sign a college letter of intent. Chloe Bradley, another current Bulldog pitcher, signed her letter of intent earlier this month to play college softball next season at Culver-Stockton.
"It's a relief to have a better understanding of what you want to do after you graduate high school," Shotts said. "Now, we can focus on finishing with a special senior season together as teammates."