OTTUMWA — No lead was safe on Tuesday night at Frank Huston Field.
Well, except for the last one. Amber Shotts made sure of that.
The 459th pitch thrown in the 15th inning of a back-and-forth varsity softball doubleheader battle between Burlington and Ottumwa resulted in an explosion that would rival the Fourth of July. Shotts deposited the 146th pitch of the night thrown by Saydee Plummer over the fence in left field for a walk-off grand slam, lifting Ottumwa to a wild 10-6 win in an eight-inning follow-up to a 6-5 comeback win by Burlington in the opening game in which the Greyhounds outscored the Bulldogs 4-1 in the seventh despite both teams racking up four hits in the final inning.
When the dust settled, both Burlington and Ottumwa left the diamond with one win apiece. It was Ottumwa, however, that left the diamond celebrating last after scoring five runs in the eighth to avoid being swept by the Greyhounds.
"Nothing's ever perfect. You can work towards it, but nobody will ever get there because it's not a thing," Shotts said. "I was just looking for a hit to get something out there that would get the runners moving. I've always got my select pitches, ones you like more than others, that I like to attack to help the team out as much as possible."
Shotts would deliver the final blow, but was hardly the only player to step up with a big play to help both teams battle for wins in both games on Tuesday. For the Bulldogs, the drama started early when Ella Allar rolled her ankle in her first trip to the plate in the doubleheader ultimately striking out before getting the ankle tapped up in order to return to the diamond.
"I actually rolled walking back to the plate. It kind of stunned me a little bit," Allar said. "I'm glad they held things up so I could get back out there. It was more embarrassing because you know everyone's watching. It was kind of stupid. I shouldn't have jumped back the way I did.
"It hurt in the moment, but my feeling was I had to do it for the team. I had to pick myself up because I knew I'd be fine. I just had to move on."
Move on Allar did, collecting three straight hits throughout the rest of the opening game to spark the Ottumwa offense. Allar's ankle gave her no problems once on the bases as the Bulldog junior run all around the diamond to score three of Ottumwa's five runs in game one, including the tie breaking run in the third inning on an RBI groundout by Jordan Pauls and one of two runs brought in by Ashlynn Sheets on a clutch two-out, two-run single down the right field line in the fifth to put Ottumwa up 4-2.
"More of the motivation for me was to help us score to get ahead," Allar said. "There might have been a little bit of motivation to prove I truly was alright and the ankle wasn't bothering me anymore. It was more about putting the team in a good spot."
Burlington, however, would come up with the big hits late in game one. The Greyhounds collected a pair of hits with one out, cutting Ottumwa's lead to 4-3 in the seventh, before Maddy Taeger stepped to the plate in a familiar spot batting for the fourth time with two outs in an inning.
After being the final out in her first three trips to the plate, Taeger would not go down as the final out of the opening game. The Burlington sophomore lined a pitch past OHS third baseman Emma Strayer just inside the foul line for a go-ahead two-run single.
"I hadn't hit the ball well before that, but I knew I had to get a good hit to score those runs," Taeger said. "I kind of knew where the ball was going to be. It had been in the same place every time. I just made sure to make better contact this time. I kept my head down to make sure I made good contact."
Both teams would continue to make contact in key spots throughout a thrilling nightcap. Plummer and Aubrey Hesler, Burlington's two pitchers in the doubleheader, both hammered out four hits at the plate in game two while Taeger built off her winning hit in game one with three more hits in game two, including an RBI single in the third that gave Burlington a brief 1-0 lead.
"I think we always feel like we can get it done at the plate," Taeger said. "It's just a matter of settling down and making the plays."
Ottumwa, however, answered back as Ella Thompson and Avery Frankie opened the third inning with consecutive hits. Jocelyn Ware tied the second game with an RBI single before Allar drove in her first run on an RBI groundout, giving Ottumwa the lead.
Doubles by Pauls and Sheets would help Ottumwa extend the lead to 4-1 in the fourth before Burlington (6-3) answered back, cutting the lead to one while loading the bases with one out before Chloe Bradley responded by striking out Sophie Brown before coaxing a foul out by Keirah Wiseman. Samantha Weeks drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the fifth, extending Ottumwa's lead, before the Greyhounds forced a runner out a home defensively before tying the game at 5-5 in the sixth on a two-run single by Hesler.
The score would remain tied despite Burlington putting a runner on third with one out in the seventh while Ottumwa (3-5) put the first two runners on in the bottom of the frame. Plummer doubled to open the eighth and scored on a one-out groundout by Hesler, giving Burlington another 6-5 lead to protect.
This time, however, Ottumwa tied the game without even recording an out Sydney Rockhold singled to open the bottom of the eighth before giving way to Madelyn Houk, who stole second and scored on a two-base wild pitch by Plummer to tie the game at 6-6.
"We just needed to compose ourselves. We know what game we're playing. We just needed to trust ourselves that we know what we're doing," Allar said. "You just have to know you can do it and not let the nerves get to you."
Allar's fifth hit of the doubleheader following a one-out double by Frankie and intentional walk to Ware, setting the stage for Shotts. After fouling off two pitches and taking a ball, Shotts hammered her second home run of the season to complete an epic night of softball between the Bulldogs and Greyhounds.
"I think our offense did a great job of just putting the ball in play," Allar said. "Even if we recorded an out, we kept making contact and kept giving ourselves a chance."
Ottumwa concludes a five-game, three-night homestand on Thursday hosting Indianola. Varsity action begins at approximately 7 p.m.