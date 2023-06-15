Prep softball: Shutout string continues for No. 13 (5A) Ottumwa

OTTUMWA — It's hard to beat a team without scoring any runs.
Ashlynn Sheets and Sydney Rockhold combined to extend the current winning streak of the 13th-ranked (5A) Ottumwa softball team to seven straight games and current streak of scoreless innings pitched to 18 straight on Wednesday, pitching the Bulldogs to a pair of Iowa Alliance shutout wins over Marshalltown at Frank Huston Field. Sheets went six innings, allowing just two hits to the Bobcats in a 10-0 opening-game win while Rockhold pitched four scoreless innings allowing just one hit in a 12-0 win in the second game of the varsity doubleheader.
Ottumwa took advantage of a pair of errors in the bottom of the first inning to open a 3-0 lead in the first inning of the first game. Sheets helped her own cause with two outs, doubling down the left field line to drive in Kendra Cole after Ella Allar reached on a two-out fielding error, advanced to second on a base hit by Jordan Pauls, stole third and scored on Marshalltown's second error of the inning.
Marshalltown's third error of the first inning extended the inning, allowing Sheets' courtesy runner Hunter Caldwell to reach third base before scoring on a passed ball to give Ottumwa a 3-0 lead. Before coming on to pitch in game two, Rockhold helped the Bulldogs put away game one against Marshalltown driving in two runs with a single to right in the fifth before reaching on an error in the sixth igniting a four-run game-clinching rally.
Jocelyn Ware and Madelyn Houk each scored a pair of runs to lead Ottumwa in the opening win over Marshalltown while Rockhold finished with a team-leading three RBIs. Sheets finished with 10 strikeouts and one walk allowed in the pitching circle.
Rockhold, meanwhile, set down two batters on strikes in four innings during her game-two pitching start easily overcoming four walks. Ottumwa put the Bobcats away early, scoring nine runs in the bottom of the second including run-scoring hits off the bats of Rockhold, Pauls and a clutch two-out, two-run single to left by Avery Franke.
Ware helped put the game away in the bottom of the fourth, driving in Ella Thompson with an RBI single to center with the bases loaded. Rockhold was then hit by a pitch to bring in the 12th and final run of game two and 22nd overall run of the doubleheader for the Bulldogs.
No. 13 (5A) Ottumwa (13-5, 8-1) heads to Des Moines Hoover for an Iowa Alliance Conference south division doubleheader on Thursday.
