FORT DODGE — Carly Goodwin came into Tuesday's 1A state consolation game with one goal in mind: Send Kaylee Weber, Sigourney softball's only senior, out with a win.
"I knew as soon as I stepped on the field it was going to be my catcher's last game and I wanted to soak in every single moment with her," Goodwin said. "Every single pitch. I'm so lucky to have spent time with her and to have her catch for me."
Mission accomplished.
Goodwin and the Savages defeated the North Butler Bearcats 4-0 to claim 5th place at state after losing in the first round to Southeast Warren on Monday. The freshman ace for the Savages responded in the circle after giving up six earned runs in Monday's loss with a performance she hopes will carry her momentum into next year. Goodwin pitched seven shut-out innings, allowing four hits and striking out 12 batters. The bats also made a return for the Savages after finding their offense when it was too late in Monday's first round defeat. Sigourney had six hits on the day, with RBIs from Josephine Moore, Weber and Raegan Rozenboom.
"They weren't going to let me go out with a loss," Weber said after an emotional send off to her five-year Sigourney softball career.
"Carly knew what was up. She didn't want me to end with a loss. She'd do anything for me and so would the whole team."
After Goodwin had struck out the first two batters she faced in the top of the seventh, Sigourney head coach Shelly Streigle called time and walked over to Weber at home plate. The Savages' head coach looked her senior catcher in the eye and told her to take in these final moments on the softball field with her teammates.
On the first pitch of the third batter of the inning, the Bearcats' nine-hole hitter grounded out to first base, ending the game and giving Sigourney and Weber the smiles and celebrations they were hoping for before they left Fort Dodge.
Streigle's connection to her lone senior goes back to when Weber was in daycare at Streigle's parents when Weber was just six weeks old. The families have known each other for years before softball even became an interest for Weber, and Streigle said to close out her chapter with Weber in a win was exactly what was needed.
"I called timeout there, looked her in the eyes and just told her to enjoy this moment. She was very emotional, she was already before that, but I needed to tell her that. She's our one player that's been to two state tournament teams, the only player in Sigourney history so that really makes it special."
"It was good to finish it with her."
The Savages may have ended their 2020-21 campaign, but Goodwin said the message amongst the players on the relatively young roster was that Tuesday's victory was the start of the next season in a way. The passion, poise and execution they displayed to take fifth place in the state in 1A served its purpose to give Weber a final win and to accomplish 2020-21 goals, but Goodwin said the experience will be the driving force heading into next season.
"We should be back here next year and the upcoming years," Goodwin said after her freshman season came to an end Tuesday.
Sigourney softball ends the 2020-21 season with a 26-9 record, the program's best since the 2014-15 season. The Savages are losing only one player and finished fifth as team in 1A at state.
PREP SOFTBALL
Class 1A State Consolation
Sigourney 4, North Butler 0
North Butler 000 000 0 — 0 4 6
Sigourney 101 101 x — 4 5 0
North Butler battery — Kya Johnson (L, 20-5) (6IP, 5H, 4R, ER, 5K), Brooklyn Wix catching.
Hits — Brynn Salge 2-3, Haley Freesemann 1-3, Maddy Schultz 1-3.
Sigourney battery — Carly Goodwin (W, 22-4) (7IP, 4H, 12K, 2BB), Kaylee Weber catching.
2B — Goodwin, Madi Richard.
Hits — Goodwin 2-3, Josephine Moore 1-2, Ava Fisch 1-3, Richard 1-3.
RBI — Moore, Raegan Rozenboom, Weber
Runs — Fisch, Darby Mitchell, Richard, Lana Thomas.