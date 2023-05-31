OTTUMWA — Mandi Moore and her family might have typically been out at a barbecue on Monday, something that most people enjoy on Memorial Day.
Instead, Moore was guiding the Ottumwa High School softball team in West Des Moines for a doubleheader on a special day to kick off a special week. Dowling Catholic was able to get the best of the Bulldogs twice, taking a 2-0 win in game one on the strength of a complete-game three-hit shutout pitched by freshman Grace Nagel, before jumping out to an eight-run lead after two innings of an 11-6 win over Ottumwa in game two on Monday.
"The games obviously didn't go the way we had hoped," Moore said. "We made several errors in the field (nine combined in the two losses) that are very uncommon for us. We put some balls in play, but struggled to find a gap which led to our end results."
Ella Allar, Samantha Weeks and Caysen Thompson each connected on singles in the first game on Monday. The Bulldogs gave themselves chances to come back in both games, bringing the go-ahead run to the plate in the seventh inning of game one before Nagel struck out Madelyn Houk to end Ottumwa's first late threat.
Down 8-0 in game two, Ottumwa (2-4) again fought back to give themselves a chance. Avery Franke walked and scored in the third inning to put Ottumwa's first run on the board before driving in Houk with an RBI groundout in the fifth, cutting Dowling's lead to 8-2.
Jocelyn Ware doubled in Vada Monaghan before scoring on a line-drive RBI single by Jordan Pauls, cutting the Dowling lead to 8-4. Ashlynn Sheets was hit by a pitch with one out to load the bases, bringing the tying run to the plate, before Nagel came on in relief to retire Ella Allar on a sacrifice fly foul out to first and a fly out by Weeks to left ending Ottumwa's best chance to catch the Maroons in the nightcap.
"I just feel like we didn't come out as strong as we'd have wanted to in those two games," Allar said. "We were able to come back and found our groove later on, but we haven't quite been able in a few game to get that head start that pushed us back.
"We just need to get our heads straight and come in confident."
Ottumwa, now 2-4 on the season, return to Iowa Alliance Conference south division play on Thursday at home with a doubleheader against Des Moines Lincoln at Frank Huston Field starting at 5 p.m. It will be the first of two consecutive home doubleheaders this week for Ottumwa with Ames coming to town on Friday for a special night of action as the games against the Little Cyclones will kick off the festivities surrounding the Bulldog softball program's 50th-anniversary weekend.
"It's pretty fun. We've got three days packed full of softball and a big celebration that's planned for Saturday," Allar said. "We get to focus on playing softball and honoring the program, but we get to do it while facing good competition."
Ottumwa softball alumni are invited to attend Friday's doubleheader with Ames with former players checking in as the first of the two varsity games with Ames begins at 5 p.m. Fans will also be able to find plenty of Ottumwa softball's historic memorabilia on display.
On Saturday, opening ceremonies and the introduction of players to the 50th-anniversary alumni game will begin at Huston Field starting at 11 a.m. The alumni game itself will be played at 11:45 a.m. The celebration concludes on Saturday evening with a dinner at the Elks (by reservation only) starting at 7 p.m.
"I think it will be exciting for people that come out and watch," Moore said. "It's always cool to have people come back that have been a part of this program and meet people that you don't know. I'm excited for it."
Moore has the unique distinction of being a major part of the Ottumwa softball program in both the 40th and 50th years having played on the 2013 Bulldog squad. Now, as head coach during the 50th year of the program, Moore is excited to be part of another memorable weekend.
"I always say it's something I never thought to get to experience this early in my life," Moore said. "It's a cool experience to be in a different role. I'm excited to see some familiar faces and excited to actually remember the alumni game because I can't remember it all from the 40th-year celebration.
"I'm backing out of the game as a player. I'm going give myself a new role and sit up in the press box doing something I've never done before by being the announcer for the alumni game."
