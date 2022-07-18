FORT DODGE — The Davis County softball has already made historic strides over the past three years, going from a program that had endured 11 consecutive losing seasons to a program that made its state tournament debut on Monday night.
For the second straight year, the Davis County softball saw the chance at another milestone win slip just through their fingers. This time, two errors with two outs in the bottom of the fifth allowed sixth-ranked Saydel to score a pair of runs that snapped a 1-1 tie, lifting the Eagles to a 3-1 win in the Class 3A state tournament quarterfinals, spoiling 10th-ranked Davis County's state softball tournament debut at Iowa Central Field.
"We had our opportunities. We talked about whoever doesn't make mistakes and executes when they needed to was going to win the game," Davis County head softball coach Zach Dunlavy said. "We did execute when we needed to . We left the bases loaded in the third only getting one run. We didn't force much at the plate in that game."
The silver lining this year for the Mustangs is that the season isn't over, unlike the 4-3 loss at West Liberty last summer in the 3A regional finals that brought the 2021 Davis County softball season to a heartbreaking end one win short of the state tournament. Davis County (23-9) heads to Dodger Diamond on Tuesday afternoon for their final game of the season at the Harlan and Hazel Rogers Sports Complex to face Dubuque Walhert (23-17) in a 3A state tournament consolation contest.
"We've got some upset girls. This isn't quite what we wanted, but the girls are harder on themselves then I am," Dunlavy said. "They're not pleased with themselves. I hope we can bounce back and play a good ballgame."
Caden VanLaningham, who had both hits for Davis County off Saydel junior pitcher Dakota Lake, was reminded of what a win on Tuesday could mean for the Mustangs.
"Coach (Joe) Rasmussen reminded me that most teams don't get to end their season on a win," VanLaningham said. "It's pretty cool that we do."
The state leader in strikeouts entering Monday night's contest, Lake lived up to the hype as the Saydel ace allowed just two hits over seven innings while striking out 12 batters. Lake will carry 410 strikeouts into Wednesday afternoon's state tournament semifinal showdown with top-ranked Mount Vernon, who improved to 34-4 on Monday night with a 3-1 win of their own over Wahlert at Kruger Seeds Field.
Lake also put Saydel on top early against Davis County, driving in Rylee Carney with a one-out RBI single to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead. Davis County junior pitcher Madeline Barker wouldn't allow another hit until the fifth with Ryley Pecina's two-out single being the only other hit surrendered by the Mustang ace.
Jalee Lough started Davis County's rally for a run in the third by drawing her 11th hit-by-pitch of the season, one more than her goal set at the start of the season. Lough then beat a throw to second on a ground ball back to the circle hit by Sydney Henderson as the Eagles began to falter defensively behind their ace.
After another fielder's choice allowed Macy Hill to reach, loading the bases with one out, Lake failed to find the strike zone with four pitches to Sophia Young. As a result, Henderson would become the first Davis County softball player to score a run at the state tournament, tying the game at 1-1.
"If you could lay off the high stuff, you had a chance to have success," VanLaningham said. "Don't swing at anything at your eyes or above and try to get ahead in the count. Those high pitches are the ones that (Lake) liked to get by you for strikes."
Davis County would get just one run as Lake bounced back to strike out Barker and Briley Lough with the bases loaded, preventing the Mustangs from jumping ahead. After stranding the potential go-ahead run in scoring position in the third and fourth, Saydel was finally able to break the tie after Jalee Lough's throw from third base on a grounder hit by Caydence Sharp got away from Madison Dunlavy at first, allowing the Eagles to bring the two decisive runs of the game home.
VanLaningham gave Davis County a chance to at least tie the game in the seventh with her second infield hit of the contest. After striking out Jalee Lough for the second out, Lake got Henderson to ground out to third sending Saydel (32-4) into the state semifinals.
"It was a different atmosphere to be a part of, for sure," VanLaningham said. "It was also a lot of fun to be out there."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.