BLOOMFIELD – The Davis County softball team has come a long way in a short amount of time.
Don't look now, but the Mustangs are suddenly a team to contend with in the race for the South Central Conference title. Madeline Barker struck out 16 batters in the 16th win of the season for newly-ranked Davis County as the 15th-ranked team in Class 3A, according to the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, held off Clarke 4-2 on Thursday afternoon continuing a special inaugural season for the Mustangs at the new West Complex.
"I'll guarantee that, with the weather that we had (on Thursday), there's no way we'd have gotten this game in on our old diamond," Davis County head softball coach Zach Dunlavy said. "We've got a lot of respect for Clarke. We've got a lot of respect for that program. For us, it's another really good win for us."
The wins obviously are not going unnoticed by the state as Davis County joined their fellow SCC championship contenders, Albia (No. 5) and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (No. 8) in the top 15 of Class 3A. The Mustangs are two games back in the loss column of the Lady Dees and will be seeking a season sweep of Albia when the two teams reschedule their game at Albia that was called off Tuesday due to storms in the area.
The Mustangs (16-5, 6-3 SCC) also head to Eddyville to face EBF next Thursday, one night after the Rockets head to Albia to battle the Lady Dees. Less than two years after completing the program's 11th straight losing season, Davis County softball has the chance to earn championship-level success if they can continue to build on what is already set to be the program's second straight winning campaign.
"The girls have come a long way and they've learned how to win the close games you have to win to get yourself to this point," Dunlavy said. "There were situations in this game where Clarke had a chance to turn the game completely around. The girls didn't buckle under that pressure. We're getting better at that aspect of the game, which helps you get those close wins."
Barker, now 11-5 in the pitching circle during her sophomore season, is continuing to pitch like the ace of top-flight softball team striking out the side in two of the first three innings. With Thursday's contest against the Indians, Barker now has an SCC-best 172 strikeouts in 16 starts with an SCC-best 1.23 ERA.
"It feels great to have this type of success, but I couldn't do it without my teammates," Barker said. "It's great to come through against good competition."
Clarke was able to match Sydney Henderson's RBI single in the second inning for the Mustangs with a game-tying RBI double off the bat of Tory Henry after Kaitlyn Halsband singled to break up Barker's no-hit bid in the fourth. Laynee Moore's lead-off double in the bottom of the fourth turned things back in Davis County's favor as Henderson delivered a second straight tiebreaking RBI hit while Cassidy VanLangingham doubled in two runs with two outs in the inning, putting Davis County up 4-1.
"We didn't show up from the first pitch of the game. That's something we always talk about doing in every game," Clarke head softball coach Vanessa Bakley said. "We can't just show up starting in the fourth inning and expect to beat good teams like that. We've got to arrive at the diamond ready to go."
Clarke (11-10, 4-6 SCC) did give themselves a chance to topple the Mustangs late as consecutive hits by Ali Henry and Emma Bolton brought the tying run to the plate. Tory Henry would reach on an infield single with two outs before stealing second base, putting the tying run in scoring position.
Alivia Bakley would draw a walk off Barker, loading the bases for the Indians with two outs. Instead of giving up the big game-tying or go-ahead hit, Barker retired the next four Clarke batters forcing Nicole Barnard into an inning-ending pop out to Briley Lough at shortstop in the sixth before striking out the side in the seventh to clinch another impressive Mustang softball win.
"I've known these girls for a long time. I've seen them and coached them through Little League and travel ball," Dunlavy said of his current Mustang softball players. "I know what they're made of. If you put that challenge in front of them, they want to go after it."