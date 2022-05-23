JOHNSTON — Ottumwa High School senior female athlete of the year Addison Ransom drove in the first run of the season for the Bulldog softball team, driving in Hunter Caldwell with an infield single.
It would also be the only run that Ottumwa would score in the season-opening doubleheader at Johnston. Ella Smithson homered, doubled and drove in three runs during a 10-0 win in a five-inning victory to open the CIML doubleheader before four run-scoring hits in the sixth helped the third-ranked (5A) Dragons complete the sweep with a 10-1 win in game two.
Audrey Till and Paige Peterson each collected three hits for Johnston in the nightcap with Peterson driving in two runs and scoring once. Till had an RBI single and scored a run in the sixth as the Dragons clinched the sweep, scoring six times to open a nine-run lead.
Ransom and Jocelyn Ware each had two hits in game two for Ottumwa, who were set down in the fourth pulling within 4-1 by Ciaran Rigby as Chloe Bradley and Madelyn Houk each struck out representing the potential tying run for the Bulldogs.
Ransom and Amber Shotts had the only two hits off Kira Draeger in the five-inning opener. Johnston (2-0) never looked back in game one after Smithson drove a two-run homer over the fence with one out in the first inning off returning OHS starting pitcher Ashlynn Sheets, who allowed just five earned runs as five Bulldog errors allowed Johnston to put the opening game away on the 10-run mercy rule.
Ottumwa (0-2) will host Burlington on Thursday in the home opener at Frank Huston Field. Varsity doubleheader action gets underway at 5 p.m.