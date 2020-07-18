FAIRFIELD — The magic of the 2020 season continued on Saturday night for the Fairfield High School softball team.
Down 2-1 with two outs in the fourth inning, Destiny Gridley began a two-out rally that would ultimately lead the third-ranked Trojans to a 21st consecutive win on Saturday night. Gridley later scored on a wild pitch as Fairfield took advantage of two miscues by Fort Madison's defense, earning a 3-2 win in the Class 4A regional semifinals.
Third-ranked Fairfield improves to 23-1 on the season. The Trojans will host No. 12 Burlington (17-6) on Tuesday night in the Class 4A, Region 7 championship game.
Gridley moved to third base on what would have been the final out of the inning had a ground ball by Shay Drish been fielding cleanly at second base. Instead, the ball was bobbled by Fort Madison Ivy Geerdes, keeping the inning alive.
Allison Rebling drew a walk to load the bases. Gridley then came home to tie the game on a wild pitch by Neeley Rehm before Fairfield went ahead two batters later as Hannah Simpson's pop up on the infield dropped just over Rehm's head in front of the Fort Madison infielders for a tiebreaking RBI single.
"Everyone on the team has a job and everyone is accomplishing it right now," Simpson said. "The players in front of you need to get on to have a chance at bringing in those runs. Shay, Allison, Coty (Engle) are all getting their bats going. We can do damage throughout the entire line-up. We've got a lot of confidence. Having a record like we have helps too."
Simpson is one of five sophomores on the Trojans that was thrown right into the fire of high school varsity softball as an eighth-grader. That incoming group of new players were asked to step up after Fairfield's senior class of 2017, which featured five college softball signees, departed after guiding the Trojans to three consecutive state tournament appearances.
After predictably struggling at times during that 2018 season, the young Trojans showed glimpses of the greatness that is currently on full display this season during their first postseason together. Drish, one of Fairfield's three current seniors, hit her first career home run in a 13-1 rout of Mount Pleasant in a first-round regional contest before stunning heavy favored, sixth-ranked Oskaloosa 6-4 scoring five times in the seventh inning to advance to the regional finals for the fourth consecutive year.
That 18-24 season would end with a 4-1 loss at Newton in the regional final, a game Fairfield led early and stayed close in throughout the contest. The Trojans showed growth last year, posting a winning record while again advancing to the regional finals and again battling to the end for a state tournament berth before eventually falling 3-0 at North Scott.
That growth and returning talent landed Fairfield in the preseason Class 4A rankings at No. 11. Facing the team ranked right behind them, No. 12 Washington, the Trojans set the tone for the season turning what figured to be a competitive opening-night doubleheader into an eye-opening rout blanking the Demons 10-0 in game one before slugging their way to a 14-6 win in the nightcap.
"Washington had a pretty good hitting team. The big difference in that game was the walks we received," Fairfield head softball coach Bob Bradfield said. "We hit pretty well and took advantage of those opportunities."
Those wins over Washington were followed by a tough 1-0 loss at Albia, the state's current top-ranked team in Class 3A. Rebling and Jena Lawrence dueled for seven innings with Lawrence ultimately driving in the only run with a sacrifice fly in the sixth while allowing just four hits and striking out 10 batters.
Rebling finished that night allowing just three hits to a powerful Albia line-up and struck out 11 Lady Dees. The senior has kept right on rolling in the pitching circle, posting an 11-1 record with a 0.73 ERA and 135 strikeouts, including a complete-game one-hit performance on Monday in a 9-1 win over Centerville.
"When we lost to Albia, Coach Bradfield told us we're going to lose some games every once in a while," Simpson said. "My thought at the time was that he was right. We might lose a few games with a tough schedule. Now, here we are and we haven't lost since.
"Now, I'm kind of mad that we lost, but we got Albia back at the Ottumwa Classic (a 7-2 Fairfield win on July 3). We've really improved a lot since then. We're not just going to go to state, we're going to go there to make it happen. We're looking to do some damage and make a run at a state title."
Rebling would strike out 13 batters in Saturday's postseason win, setting down the final five Fort Madison batters on strikes. Lexi Whaley had a two-run home run in the third inning that gave the Bloodhouds (10-10) a brief 2-1 lead.