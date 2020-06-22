CHARITON — Emalee Davis and Rylee German both collected key two-out run-scoring hits after teaming up for an early double play, helping 12th-ranked (3A) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont secure an 8-2 South Central Conference win at Chariton on Monday night.
German ended two innings by tagging out Charger base runners at the plate. The Rocket catcher caught Abby Doran trying to score the tying run in the bottom of the first inning, receiving a throw from Davis after Savannah Williams grounded out to third base with one out for a rally-ending 5-3-2 double play to protect a 1-0 EBF lead.
After making the throw to preserve the Rocket lead, Davis extended the advantage with a two-run double to the fence in left field with two outs in the second inning. Davis then came around to score on an RBI single by Megan Lobberecht, giving EBF a 4-0 lead.
German added an RBI double to deep left in the fourth inning, bringing home Lobberecht to answer a two-run rally by the Chargers (0-3, 0-2 SCC) in the third. The Chargers again ran themselves out of a potential rally in the bottom of the fourth when Brenna Shriver was tagged out at home after getting into a rundown leading too far off third base on a sacrifice bunt by Peyton Rubble.
Williams and starting pitcher Layne Barby drove in both runs for Chariton in the third. Davis and Madysen Wade both scored a pair of runs for EBF while Lillie Hynick both collected a two-out RBI single in the seventh after scoring one of EBF's three runs with two outs in the second.
EBF earned a split of two games at Carlisle on Saturday, bouncing back from a 6-2 loss to Iowa City Liberty to earn a 2-1 win over Van Meter. Lillie Hynick blasted a two-run home run in the fourth inning, lifting EBF to the team's second win of the season.
Emalee Davis had three hits and an RBI for the Rockets (3-4, 1-2 SCC) in the loss to Liberty, which came on Saturday morning just hours after dropping an 8-4 decision in eight innings to South Central Conference rival Knoxville. EBF scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game, but could not push the winning run home from second base with no outs.
No. 12 EBF has a chance to move over .500 for the first time this season. It won't be easy, however, as the Rockets take on Bluegrass Conference championship contender Twin Cedars in a varsity doubleheader on Wednesday before returning home to face Centerville on Thursday.