ALBIA — For the first time in program history, the Albia softball team is carrying the state's No. 1 ranking into postseason play.
The Lady Dees were reminded on Thursday just how much of a target that ranking brings with it. Jena Lawrence worked around four walks, striking out seven batters while tossing a four-hit shutout against winless Chariton in a 4-0 victory to open the Class 3A, Region 4 tournament.
Albia countered with just six hits against the Chargers, who were not only playing with the motivation of stunning the top-ranked team in the state but also trying to extend the career of long-time head softball coach Deb Seuferer, who is retiring after 26 seasons. Mckenzie Snook collected two hits, including a one-out double to center in the third inning as the Chargers threatened to score the game's first run in two of the first three innings.
"When you're at this point in the season, everyone is 0-0," Albia co-head softball coach Jani Dorpinghaus said. "We will have a target on our back each night. It will be important that we come ready to play and make sure we are doing what we are capable of doing."
Lawrence worked around a pair of walks in the first and Snook's one-out double, preventing the Chargers from getting the key run-scoring hit that would have put the Lady Dees behind. Albia finally broke on top in the bottom of the third on a two-run double by Makenna Ross, bringing in Ellie Spurgin and Abbey Griffin to give the Lady Dees a 2-0 lead.
Chariton (0-11) didn't go away quietly, loading the bases in the top of the fourth with a chance to erase Albia's lead. Lawrence forced a rally-ending groundout, then stranded Snook at third base in the fifth to protect the 2-0 advantage.
Griffin scored Albia's third run in the fifth, coming home after drawing a walk on a dropped fly ball in right off the bat of Ross. Abigail Martin added an RBI double in the sixth, scoring Danica Workman, to close out the scoring in Albia's postseason opener.
The Lady Dees (17-1) need just two more wins at Lizzie Alexander Memorial Field to advance to the Class 3A state softball tournament for the fourth consecutive year. Albia will host Clarke (11-5) in the regional semifinals on Friday, exactly one week after shutting out the Indians, 6-0, in the South Central Conference championship game.
"We will be ready when Clarke comes to town," Dorpinghaus said. "Give Chariton credit. They're a tough, young team that gave us everything they had for Coach Seuferer."