EDDYVILLE — Megan Lobberecht picked the perfect time to bring a dramatic night of softball to a close.
Just a few minutes later would have left two of the state's 75 ranked teams playing in the dark.
Lobberecht lifted a fly ball to center field, allowing Molly Shafer to come home standing up with the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh allowing No. 14 (3A) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont to clinch a 5-4 win in the second game of a varsity doubleheader with fifth-ranked (4A) Fairfield. The Trojans failed to secure the sweep after winning, 15-5, in game one as both teams were left to exit the field in the dark after automatic timers turned off the field lights at 10 p.m.
"It's a good thing we got that run in when we did," EBF head softball coach Tony Fenton joked. "I'm just glad things didn't go dark right in the middle of that inning."
EBF (2-2, 1-1 SCC) faced another area rival in a pivotal early season match-up on Friday, falling 1-0 at Albia in a battle of two teams with South Central Conference championship hopes. The Lady Dees improved to 2-0 on the season and 2-0 in SCC play as Avery Halstead allowed just one hit to Taylor Kerby opening the third while an error set up an RBI groundout by Aliya Myers, scoring Lauren Bayer in the fourth.
The Trojans lit things up early on Thursday, scoring six runs on five hits in the third inning of game one. Trailing 2-0 after two, Fairfield flexed its muscle at the plate with a game-tying single by Delaney Breen being immediately followed by a go-ahead two-run double off the bat of all-state first baseman Hannah Simpson.
"The beauty of this team is that we have bats from the bottom to the top of the line-up," Simpson said. "When you have good hitters from top to bottom, pitching is going to struggle against us."
Fairfield scored all six runs in the third inning of game one on three swings. Breen's game-tying single and Simpson's two-run tiebreaking double was followed by a three-run home run over the fence in left off the bat of Jenna Norris, giving Fairfield a 6-2 lead over the Rockets.
"We walked too many people in that first game. Sooner or later, it's going to hurt you," Fenton said. "Fairfield made us pay a couple of times."
After giving up six runs on five consecutive hits, EBF starting pitcher Brooklyn Bettis struggled to command the strike zone. The Trojans finished with 13 hits, including three by Breen, while drawing 10 walks off Bettis in just over six innings.
"Hopefully, we can grow from that experience," Fenton said. "I thought all we came back and did well in the second game."
Bettis bounced back on Friday at Albia, striking out nine Lady Dees while allowing just three hits and the one unearned run. Bella Noble was able to cool off the Fairfield bats, somewhat, limiting the Trojans to just four runs on five hits over seven innings in game two. Still, Fairfield was able to jump on top early as Coty Engle delivered a clutch two-out, two-run single to left field in the second inning.
"It was kind of humbling to come back after losing a game 15-5," EBF left fielder Molly Shafer said. "Some of those shots to left field that they hit were coming in pretty hot. I'm glad I didn't have to play third base."
Shafer was happy to spark EBF's offense as a productive lead-off hitter throughout the doubleheader. After collecting two hits and reaching base three times in the opening game, Shafer reached twice in the nightcap including a single in the fifth that helped set up Megan Lobberecht for a tiebreaking two-run single that gave EBF a 4-2 lead.
"We just were not in it mentally in the second game. That'll happen," Simpson said. "We just didn't string the hits together in the second game like we did in the first game. We got ahead, they came back to tie it. Even when they got the lead, the mindset was 'so what?' That's what I told (Fairfield starting pitcher) Laney (Norris). It just became a new game."
Fairfield was able to tie the game back up at 4-4 in the sixth, taking advantage of an inning-extending error that brought in one run before Norris tied the game after being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Noble, however, would strand the bases loaded in each of the final two innings keeping the score tied heading into the bottom of the seventh.
"These are two good teams," Simpson said. "In the end, both teams deserved to come out of here with a win."
The Rockets (2-2, 1-1 SCC) will be back on the diamond Saturday hosting Pleasantville in a midday non-conference contest starting with junior varsity action at 11 a.m.
"We've just got to get mentally prepared to get back out here and come away with a victory," Fenton said.
Fairfield (2-1) opens Southeast Conference play on Tuesday at Keokuk.