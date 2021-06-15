FAIRFIELD – It was the one blemish during a historic season of Albia High School softball.
For Mackenna Jones, Tuesday night brought some measure of redemption after taking the loss in the pitching circle at the Ottumwa Classic as the Fairfield Trojans denied Albia a perfect season pinning a late-season 7-1 loss on the Lady Dees just four weeks before Albia would win the school's first state team championship.
Jones pitched with the lead from start to finish, countering five hits and three walks by Fairfield with six strikeouts. Ashley Beary homered off Fairfield sophomore Coty Engle less than 10 pitches into the game, propelling Albia to a quick lead on the way to a 7-2 non-conference road win.
"I didn't really feel terrible for the loss last year, because it wasn't all my fault, but I am pretty hard on myself," Jones said. "It felt really good to come out here and beat them in the pitching circle. I couldn't really seem to pull through against them last year. I was glad I could pull through this year."
Jones tossed a five-inning no-hitter for the 12th-ranked Lady Dees, striking out 10 batters in an 11-0 South Central Conference win at the Monroe County Sports Complex on Monday.
Aliya Myers, Sydney Hoskins and Addison Halstead each drove in three runs for the Lady Dees. Hoskins collected a pair of extra-base hits while Myers doubled and scored once.
Lauren Bayer went 2-2 at the plate, scoring three times as No. 12 Albia (9-4, 4-1 SCC) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the opening inning. Centerville (4-11, 0-6 SCC) put just two runners on base thanks to a pair of errors by the Lady Dees.
Fairfield, meanwhile, entered Tuesday's non-conference tilt having settled for a Southeast Conference split at Washington on night earlier. The Demons bounced back from a 14-5 loss in game one of Monday's doubleheader, scoring six runs in the first two innings of a 12-2 win in game two over the fifth-ranked (4A) Trojans.
Engle struck out 10 batters on Monday in the opening-game win over Washington while connecting on three hits at the plate, including a double and a triple while scoring three times and driving in two runs. Hannah Simpson added three hits, including a double and a home run while leading the Trojans in the opening by driving in four runs.
Jenna Norris provided Fairfield (10-8, 6-2 Southeast) with their only two runs off Jones on Tuesday, hammering a two-run homer just over fence in left field that briefly pulled the Trojans within 3-2 after five innings. The Lady Dees answered on the bases to get those two runs back as Avery and Allison Major both reached on a walk and an error before pulling off a double steal of second and home.
"We got a little more disciplined late in the game," Albia head softball coach Darren Hill said. "You add some walks and you get a bunt in there, you put the pressure on the defense to make a mistake. That put runners in scoring position late. Addison Hallstead had a big hit in the seventh (an RBI single that helped two runs score). We got some good at-bats. Those are signs of teams that are focused on being a good team that can get even better."
Albia steps out of conference Wednesday night for a contest at Pleasantville. Fairfield returns to Southeast Conference action Thursday for a varsity doubleheader at Joyce Park against Keokuk starting at 5:30 p.m.