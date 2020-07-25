FAIRFIELD — For Bob Bradfield, the summer of 2015 was the start of something pretty special.
After losing in the regional finals each of the previous two seasons, the Fairfield softball team finally got over the hump six years ago with a group of players that had finally earned the right to play in the Class 4A state softball tournament. It would be the first of three consecutive trips to state for the Trojans with a core group of young players that would share in the program’s most sustained run of success.
Five years later, there’s a similar story developing for the Trojan softball program. After back-to-back regional championship losses, Fairfield broke through on Tuesday night with a 7-2 win over No. 12 Burlington to earn the first trip to state since qualifying for a third straight state tournament in 2017.
While there is certainly high hopes that Fairfield is about to embark on another run of consecutive trips to Fort Dodge, the Trojans are hoping not to write too similar a story to the one written five years ago. Third-ranked Fairfield (24-1) faces eighth-ranked Dallas Center-Grimes (19-9), the same team that beat the 2015 Trojans in a 12-inning 1-0 classic to open that 4A state tournament.
“We’ve been a school that has had to make it to state through some of the biggest programs in the state. There were a lot of years we didn’t have a chance considering the type of competition we’ve gone up against in the postseason,” Fairfield head softball coach Bob Bradfield said. “We’ve had another good season. We’ve played well enough to win all of our games. Our plan is to hang around for the entire week. All we can do is practice this week and prepare to play our best. If we do that, I would think that would give us a chance to beat whoever we face at state.”
The current group of Fairfield softball players are certainly aware, or could be made aware, of the last encounter between the Trojans and Fillies at state. Ashtyn Drish, the older sister of current senior shortstop Shay Drish, batted six times in that 12-inning loss to Dallas Center-Grimes going hitless with two strikeouts against DC-G sophomore ace Rachel Lowary.
Current assistant coach Kenady Waugh, however, had a much better state tournament debut collecting three hits while drawing a walk. Both Waugh and Drish were part of helping the Trojans return to state three straight years, going 5-4 in nine games at Fort Dodge with a third-place finish the following year.
“We’re well aware that these postseason games are not going to be a breeze. We’ve experienced some real tests,” Shay Drish said. “It’s pretty special when you accomplish something like this together, especially with a different group of girls that all find a way to step up.”
Like Waugh and Ashtyn Drish in 2015, the 2020 Fairfield softball team is loaded with quality talent that are looking to have immediate success in their state tournament debuts. Ashtyn Drish earned all-state honors as a freshman that season, as did sophomore teammate Brynna Bowman. This year, underclassmen like freshmen Coty Engle (team leader in hits with 38, co-leader in runs scored with 39) and sophomore Hannah Simpson (team leader in RBIs with 33) have helped lead Fairfield back to what they hope will be multiple trips to state.
“Last year, it was a little uneasy. We didn’t work together as well. We weren’t really good friends,” Engle said. “This year, everyone on the team is a friend to each other. There’s no drama. It’s a really great team to be with.
“Being to the regional finals three times, we’ve seen much better pitching and we feel a lot more prepared for what we’re going to see at state,” Simpson said. “Looking beyond this year, we’re going to have the offense. I have faith in Coty pitching next year. The hope is we can be right back here next year and the year after that celebrating a trip to a state tournament.”
Unlike the 2015 Fairfield squad, the 2020 Trojans will have a pair of players with state tournament experience. Shay Drish and Allison Rebling, Fairfield’s ace senior pitcher, both played in the 2016 and 2017 tournaments.
“We have talent. It was a definitely a possibility that we could get back to state. It was just a matter of making sure the younger girls felt like they were welcomed just like I was when I started out as an eighth grader,” Drish said. “We just have to keep our heads on straight. It’s what we’ve had to do all season with all the success we’ve achieved throughout the year.
“It’s going to be good for our younger players to get up there and get that experience,” Rebling added. “We’re going to go up there and know we can do some damage. We’re not done yet. We’re the third-ranked and third-seeded team in Class 4A for a reason. We’ve been the No. 1 team (Carlisle already this season). I’d say we have a target on our back, but we’re ready for it.”