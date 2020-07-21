FAIRFIELD — Throw strikes.
Two words that every coach, player and fan has likely said at least once at any given softball or baseball game.
It's easy to say those two words. Sometimes, throwing strikes is easier said than done.
Such was the case Tuesday night in Fairfield. With a trip to the Class 4A state softball tournament on the line, the third-ranked (4A) Trojans took advantage of 12 walks issued by three Burlington pitchers before coming alive late at the plate with four runs on five hits in the bottom of the sixth, clinching a 7-2 win over the Grayhounds in the 4A, Region 7 championship game.
Fairfield is now 24-1 on the season, one of the best single-season records established by the Trojans in 41 seasons under the guidance of head coach Bob Bradfield. Tuesday's win was significant for Bradfield as the 2020 Fairfield softball team became the first in over four decades to win both a conference title and qualify for state in the same season.
The Trojans will carry a 22-game winning streak into the Class 4A state softball tournament, which begins on Monday afternoon at the Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge. Fairfield, the third seed in the eight-team tournament, will open against Dallas Center-Grimes (19-9) on the Veterans' Diamond at 5 p.m. The teams played a 12-inning classic to open the 2014 Class 4A state tournament before Dallas Center-Grimes earned a 1-0 win, scoring a run on an error with two outs in the 12th.
"We've had a good season. We've played well enough to win all of our games and the one game we lost was 1-0 to an all-state pitcher (Albia's Jena Lawrence back on June 16)," Bradfield said. "It's been a great summer, especially considering we were not even sure we were going to get a chance to play this year. A lot of our girls would have been playing a spring sport before it got cancelled (due to the coronavirus pandemic).
"The girls were gung-ho to play high school softball this summer. The reports I got before we got the go-ahead was that the girls were ready to play. They were in mid-season form from the first day of practice. We've played well from the start, especially our pitching and our defense."
Those area proved to be a key difference in the battle of the top two teams in the Southeast Conference. Allison Rebling improved 13-1 on her senior season in the pitching circle for Fairfield, allowing just three hits and three walks while striking out six batters, including Brynn Casady to clinch the regional title for the Trojans.
Meanwhile, Fairfield built a 3-0 lead in large part by staying patient at the plate. Kayla Norton, who entered with a 9-1 record in the circle for Burlington with the one loss coming at Fairfield in the regular season, struggled early walking five Fairfield batters in the very first inning.
"I'll be honest. I saw it coming. They (Burlington) warmed up for 15 minutes straight before the game," Fairfield sophomore Hannah Simpson said. "My thought was that they were going to be tired. Maybe they were scared of us. They didn't want to throw strikes.
"Shay (Drish) drew a walk to open the game. I told the dugout to learn for it. You could see it coming."
Drish would eventually come home on the third walk of the inning, the first of two bases-loaded walks drawn by the Trojans, as Peyton McCabe drew the free pass that brought home Fairfield's first run. Simpson later scored the first of two runs for Fairfield on a wild pitch, giving the Trojans a 2-0 lead.
"I've been battling a torn quadriceps muscle, but my feeling all season has been that I'm follow through with the season and finish things out with a bang," Simpson said. "I'm going to go for it. I'm going to do whatever it takes to help our team get the win."
Despite continuing to rack up walks, Fairfield's lead was only 3-0 as the Trojans stranded the bases loaded in four separate innings. Norton, who was finally relieved in the third inning after walking six batters and hitting another, nearly took herself off the hook for the loss in the sixth with two runners on, driving a two-out pitch deep to left field over Coty Engle's head.
Fortunately for the Trojans, the ball did not quite clear the fence for what would have been a game-tying three-run homer. Instead, the two-run double off the fence allowed Fairfield to maintain a slim 3-2 edge on the scoreboard.
"I definitely thought it was going to be gone," Engle said. "We were fortunate. The ball nearly hit the top of the fence and stayed in.
"I heard the hitter's dad yell out to her that it was her chance to tie it up before she stepped in," Simpson added. "I saw that ball in the air and I thought she had done it."
Rebling responded by forcing Carley McGinity to pop out to third baseman Jenna Norris, who turned around in the bottom of the sixth to help Fairfield pull away for good. After drawing Fairfield's second bases-loaded walk of the night in the fourth inning, Norris added her second and third RBIs in the sixth with the first of two singles that brought in two runs. Norris scored on Delaney Breen's two-run single, giving Fairfield a 7-2 lead.
"I knew we had to get some runs back in the sixth. It was just a matter of staying calm and staying patient at the plate," Norris said. "It just doesn't feel real yet. It's doesn't feel like we've already qualified for state. It felt just like a normal game out there. That's probably the best way we can approach next Monday's game. It's just another game in another area of the state. We just need to relax going in and do what we do best."