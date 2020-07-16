FAIRFIELD — Opinions vary.
Ask Bob Bradfield and he'll tell you there was a decent chance the 2020 Fairfield softball team could win 20 games this season, even with a shortened schedule.
"We've got a lot of returning talent back, so I thought we had a chance to have a good season," said Bradfield, the long time head coach of the Trojans. "As long as we got most, if not all, of the games on our schedule in, there was definitely a chance."
Hannah Simpson, Fairfield's top run producer and sophomore first baseman, wasn't so sure.
"I wasn't even sure we'd get 20 games in," Simpson said. "Even if we did, I thought there was a chance we might lose a game or two here or there."
Not only has Fairfield won over 20 games this year, they've reeled off 20 wins in a row. The most recent two came Monday night as the Trojans swept Centerville, 9-1 in game one and 12-0 in game two.
Suddenly, with just two more games left against Iowa City Liberty in the regular season, Fairfield has matched their win total from last season. The Trojans finished with a 22-19 record, coming up one win short of a state tournament berth for the second straight year.
This summer, Fairfield enters the postseason with a 22-1 record. The Trojans open postseason play on Saturday in the Class 4A regional semifinal ranked third in the state and in position to stay home throughout the postseason.
That is, of course, unless Fairfield reaches 22 straight wins. Reaching that mark would send the 24-1 Trojans to Fort Dodge for the 2020 Iowa High School State Softball Tournament.
"We knew coming into the season we had a good team. Our whole team was coming. We've got a heck of a pitcher and our varsity batters have seen varsity pitching for a couple years at this point," Simpson said. "At a certain point, you realize you can do this. We can do this. We can go to state."
Simpson is one of five sophomores on the Trojans that was thrown right into the fire of high school varsity softball as an eighth-grader. That incoming group of new players were asked to step up after Fairfield's senior class of 2017, which featured five college softball signees, departed after guiding the Trojans to three consecutive state tournament appearances.
After predictably struggling at times during that 2018 season, the young Trojans showed glimpses of the greatness that is currently on full display this season during their first postseason together. Shay Drish, one of Fairfield's three current seniors, hit her first career home run in a 13-1 rout of Mount Pleasant in a first-round regional contest before stunning heavy favored, sixth-ranked Oskaloosa 6-4 scoring five times in the seventh inning to advance to the regional finals for the fourth consecutive year.
That 18-24 season would end with a 4-1 loss at Newton in the regional final, a game Fairfield led early and stayed close in throughout the contest. The Trojans showed growth last year, posting a winning record while again advancing to the regional finals and again battling to the end for a state tournament berth before eventually falling 3-0 at North Scott.
That growth and returning talent landed Fairfield in the preseason Class 4A rankings at No. 11. Facing the team ranked right behind them, No. 12 Washington, the Trojans set the tone for the season turning what figured to be a competitive opening-night doubleheader into an eye-opening rout blanking the Demons 10-0 in game one before slugging their way to a 14-6 win in the nightcap.
"Washington had a pretty good hitting team. The big difference in that game was the walks we received," Bradfield said. "We hit pretty well and took advantage of those opportunities."
Those wins over Washington were followed by a tough 1-0 loss at Albia, the state's current top-ranked team in Class 3A. Allison Rebling and Jena Lawrence dueled for seven innings with Lawrence ultimately driving in the only run with a sacrifice fly in the sixth while allowing just four hits and striking out 10 batters.
Rebling finished that night allowing just three hits to a powerful Albia line-up and struck out 11 Lady Dees. The senior has kept right on rolling in the pitching circle, posting an 11-1 record with a 0.73 ERA and 135 strikeouts, including a complete-game one-hit performance on Monday in a 9-1 win over Centerville.
"When we lost to Albia, Coach Bradfield told us we're going to lose some games every once in a while," Simpson said. "My thought at the time was that he was right. We might lose a few games with a tough schedule. Now, here we are and we haven't lost since.
"Now, I'm kind of mad that we lost, but we got Albia back at the Ottumwa Classic (a 7-2 Fairfield win on July 3). We've really improved a lot since then. We're not just going to go to state, we're going to go there to make it happen. We're looking to do some damage and make a run at a state title."
Fairfield is certainly favored to do so. With Oskaloosa having to end their season due to exposure to the coronavirus, only four Southeast Conference rivals (Fort Madison, Keokuk, No. 12 Burlington, Mount Pleasant) stand between the Trojans and a trip to state. Fairfield rolled through conference play this year, winning all 14 games against Southeast foes, winning by a combined score of 152-26.
Bradfield, however, knows full well that one bad night could bring a long winning streak and an entire promising softball season to a sudden end.
"There's no guarantees in the postseason. We've to be ready for our very first game," Bradfield said. "We've seen from personal experience that anyone can get knocked out in that opening regional game. It's looking pretty good right now for us. We're playing well. We just need to keep focused and play our best. That's all we can do."