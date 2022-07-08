FAIRFIELD — Other than an earlier start and a muddy divot in the pitching circle, showers moving in and out of southern Iowa did little to impact Thursday night's Class 4A, Region 5 softball quarterfinal in Fairfield.
"We had to do nothing to the field other than work on the pitching mound," Fairfield head softball coach Bob Bradfield said. "We could have played on it at 11 a.m. We probably could have dumped more quick dry in the pitching circle, but it really wasn't that big of a deal to get the field ready.
"We were more concerned with if we got more rain and when we might be getting it. That was the big problem. We wanted to get this game in. We were wondering if we should go even earlier in the afternoon. Mount Pleasant wasn't too keen on going two hours earlier, but they agreed to it."
In the end, that was pretty much where all the drama and uncertainty stopped on Thursday. Coty Engle worked around a one-out walk to Ella McNamee, retiring the next eight Mount Pleasant batters during a three-inning no-hitter as the 13th-ranked Trojans rolled to a 13-0 postseason win earning a trip to 12th-ranked Knoxville on Saturday for the regional semifinals.
"I was struggling a little bit in that first inning," Engle said after winning her team-leading 19th game in the pitching circle for the Trojans. "They were telling me to get as many pitches in as could during warm-ups. There was a big puddle out there and they had to put a lot of quick dry in it.
"It wasn't the best, but it turned out fine."
Engle struck out Jersey Beachy to strand Mount Pleasant's lone baserunner in scoring position. At the plate, the Fairfield junior beat out an infield single to open the bottom of the first.
It would be just one of four hits the Trojans would collect in Thursday's contest. Hannah Simpson collected the second hit, driving in the first two Fairfield runs with a double to deep center.
"Mount Pleasant had trouble throwing strikes and we had decent patience at the plate," Bradfield said. "When we did swing, we hit the ball hard."
Fairfield, however, did most of their damage without taking a swing at all. The Trojans drew eight walks with six different batters being hit by a pitch, allowing Fairfield to move runners on and around the bases without a hit.
"With games like this, you just have to remember to stay focused and not swing at those bad pitches," Fairfield senior outfielder Delaney Breen said. "It doesn't hurt that much to get hit by a pitch. You just wear it and find a way to get on base."
Breen, who was the first Fairfield batter to be hit by a pitch, came back up to the plate later in the first inning driving in two runs with the third hit of the game for the Trojans. Emersyn Manley added a two-run single to bring home Breen and Simpson later in the frame, giving Fairfield a 10-0 lead.
"We just knew they were struggling with their pitching, so we used our softball smartness at the plate," Engle said after scoring three of Fairfield's 13 runs. "Our team really came together and did what we needed to do."
The level of play for the 13th-ranked Trojans (28-9) steps up in a big way on Saturday against the Panthers (17-8) with the winner facing either Pella (14-21) or top-ranked Winterset (32-4) on Tuesday in the regional finals. Despite 28 wins for a team that started the year ranked in the top five, including victories over programs like Carlisle and Solon late in the season, Fairfield may very well have to knock off two more ranked opponents on the road in hopes of returning to state for the second time in three years.
"The people that made up the postseason brackets were pretty incompetent this year," Bradfield said. "You look at our region, we're 27-9 and didn't get a bye, plus we might have to drive over two hours to face the No. 1 team in the state in a regional final if we're lucky enough to win on Saturday. I don't think that's good.
"The other region in the southeast corner, Fort Madison didn't receive a bye despite winning our (Southeast) conference. How do you explain that? That doesn't make any sense at all. Everyone I've talked to couldn't believe we didn't get a bye and have to go to Winterset. They're trying to protect the Des Moines-area schools. They could have put a couple of them together if you look at their records. There's no reason we should have to go clear to Winterset. That's ridiculous."
It may be tough, but the Trojan players feel they're up for the challenge.
"We're not even thinking about Winterset right now. You've got to take it one game at a time," Breen said. "We're thinking about Knoxville and how we're going to beat them."
