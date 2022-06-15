ALBIA — How does a coach respond to a loss?
For Albia head softball coach Darren Hill, it was by thanking the coaching staff of the Fairfield Trojans. The 7-1 non-conference loss suffered by the 15th-ranked (3A) Lady Dees could ultimately turn into a huge win in the long run as Albia looks to join Fairfield later this summer in making a run at qualifying for the Iowa High School State Softball Tournament.
"I thanked their coaches for exposing the way we played bunt defense. That's something we need to work on and get better at," Hill said. "That's why we play the schedule that we play. I would rather take a loss against a team that's as good or better than us. Nobody learns anything from beating a team 12-0 or 15-0. You can learn a lot of things from getting beat. It's tough at the time, but we need to stay even. You can't get too high and you can't get too low."
Putting a tough loss in the rearview mirror certainly helped Fairfield junior pitcher Coty Engle thrive on Tuesday. Just three days after allowing nine runs to score in the sixth inning of a 10-3 loss to Chariton during the semifinals of their home tournament, the Trojans secured their fourth straight win using 15 hits from all nine batters to open and build on an early lead.
Engle, meanwhile, never wavered in the pitching circle striking out 14 Albia hitters including four in the second inning after Avery Major reached after swinging and missing at high rise ball. While Peyton McCabe couldn't get the runner at first on that play, the Fairfield catcher would help her pitcher out in the first by picking off Aliya Myers at first as Albia was bidding to match or exceed the damage done in the top of the first by Hannah Simpson's RBI single.
"With Hannah down there at first, I know I can totally trust her to field the ball and give us a chance to get the out," McCabe said. "Even if the throw is a little bit off the base, Hannah's great. I know she'll make the stretch to catch the ball.
"It's something that can catch a runner off guard. I know when I'm running at first, there are times I'm sure the catcher's never going to be able to throw me out. You don't expect it until it happens."
After getting help from her defense to avoid giving up a first-inning run, Engle began to take control with six straight strikeouts over the next two innings. Fairfield's ace recorded at least one strikeout in each of the final six innings on Tuesday, finishing the game by setting down the final four Albia batters on strikes to close out Fairfield's 12th win of the season.
"I only pitched five innings on Monday (at Mount Pleasant), so I felt more refreshed coming out here," Engle said. "I've never pitched at this diamond. I was much more comfortable out there and was able to have a smooth delivery off this mound. I just kept it going. I was feeling comfortable with what (pitches) Peyton was calling for me. I just pitched like I know I'm capable and had the confidence knowing that, as a team, we could continue to hit the ball."
Engle would get help from her catcher at the plate as McCabe racked up a game-high three hits for the Trojans, including a lead-off single that set the table for a two-run single down the line in right by Savannah Hollander in the second inning. Danielle Breen followed hits by McCabe in the second, fifth and seventh innings with bunts that twice produced hits, twice setting up Hollander to drive in runs.
"It makes a big difference when you can get those timely hits," Fairfield head softball coach Bob Bradfield said. "Being up 1-0 or 2-0 in the first couple innings helps get your team into a comfortable feeling much earlier. It's no guarantee that you'll win, but everybody is a little more up.
"Once we got up four or five runs, it allows everyone to execute with an extra level of comfort. You don't have to make every play. The pitcher knows she doesn't have to get every strikeout. In a one-run game, every pitch you miss on is magnified. Once you build a lead like we built, the kids don't press nearly as much."
Jenna Norris continued to swing a hot bat for Fairfield, collecting two hits against the Lady Dees. Beary picked up the only two hits of the night against Engle while Major scored Albia's lone run, coming home on a dropped fly ball in left off the bat of Lexie Jones.
Eighth-ranked (3A) Fairfield (12-5) returns to South Central Conference play on Thursday at Keokuk. After beating Pleasantville on Wednesday, 10-0, 15th-ranked (3A) Albia returns to South Central Conference play on Thursday against Clarke.