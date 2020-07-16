LETTS —Brynn Jeambey's grand slam home run to left in the bottom of the third helped second-ranked Louisa-Muscatine pull away from Van Buren County early in Thursday's Class 2A regional quarterfinal.
Jeambey drilled the first pitch from Aly Campbell over the fence to bring four runs home, answering a run by the Warriors in the top of the inning. Louisa-Muscatine held on late for a 7-4 postseason win, ending Van Buren County's season at 9-8.
Jeambey singled in Kylee Saunders in the very first inning, giving the Falcons a quick 1-0 lead. Mae Cox singled and scored on a fielding error in the second, putting the Warriors behind 2-0.
Isabel Manning drove in Van Buren County's first run with a two-out RBI single to center. The Falcons answered right back as Saunders doubled to open the third inning. After McKenna Hohenadel singled, Falcon starting pitcher Hailey Saunders walked setting the stage for Jeambey's decisive homer that gave L-M a 6-1 lead.
Louisa-Muscatine (16-5) will host West Branch (7-8) in one of two Class 2A, Region 8 semifinals on Friday. The Bears edged Pekin, 2-1, on Wednesday night to advance in the postseason.