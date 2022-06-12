FAIRFIELD — One down.
150 more to go.
With her older sister watching on Saturday morning at O.B. Nelson Park, soon-to-be Van Buren County freshman Ashlynn Huff collected her first varsity high school hit for the Warrior softball team during a consolation-round contest against Central Lee at the 2022 Fairfield Invitational. Huff also played the field, firing several softballs in from left field, during Van Buren County's 7-1 loss the Hawks in the opening game of an unofficial Southeast Iowa Superconference south division triangular between the Warriors, Hawks and New London.
Van Buren County bounced back quickly, beating New London 4-1 to salvage a consolation-round split. The Warriors finished sixth in a tournament that Chelsey Huff, Ashlynn's older sister, stared in last year as the senior standout in the pitching circle and at the plate guiding Van Buren County to program's first-ever tournament championship at Fairfield.
"She (Chesley) has been a huge influence for me," Ashlynn Huff said after going 1-2 against Central Lee in her first varsity start for the Warriors. "She helped me through junior high, then I came up here and started out on the junior varsity team. She was actually my coach the other day. That's also been a lot of fun.
"Chelsey's a natural as a softball coach. The best advice she's had for me is to just relax, have fun and do what you know what to do."
Following her own advice, Chelsey Huff collected 151 hits over four years for the Van Buren County softball team with 13 home runs, 91 runs driven in and 89 runs scored at the plate while winning 28 games in the pitching circle. Ashlynn Huff, however, is already ahead of her all-state sister in hits and starts made as an eighth-grader after playing all five innings in Saturday's contest with Central Lee.
"I just waited back on it. I'm pretty happy to get that first one," Ashlynn Huff said. "It was a lot of fun. I loved having Chelsey over there to cheer me on."
Huff wasn't they only Warrior to make a debut on Saturday. Alicia Cumberland made her first varsity pitching start for Van Buren County, pitching into the fourth inning with mixed results as five walks and a pair of hit batters opened the door for Central Lee (9-4) to make the most of their eight hits, scoring five times in the third inning to break the game open.
Cumberland, however, also showed her toughness in her very first inning in the pitching circle for the Warrior varsity softball squad. After walking Kenna Sandoval to load the bases with nobody out, Cumberland retired the next three batters to prevent Central Lee from scoring a first-inning run.
"I was a little bit nervous at the beginning. It wasn't bad, but I felt like I could have hit my spots a little bit better," Cumberland said. "Our defense did well. That really helped me a lot when they made a couple of those early plays behind me."
All in all, the Saturday morning trip to Fairfield accomplished a goal for Randy Smith of getting several young players much-needed experience on the varsity level. The Warriors had their chances against Central Lee, stranding eight runners on base over five innings with four runners left in scoring position.
"We can play well enough to beat just about anyone on our schedule. It's just a matter of playing as well as we're capable of consistently," Smith said. "We do have some tough teams coming up. We need to come up with those big hits. If we don't score more than one run, we aren't going to win many games, so we need to hit the ball a little better than we did."
Annabelle Cormier scored three of Van Buren County's five runs on Saturday, going 2-4 in the two games while crossing home plate against Central Lee in the third inning on a sacrifice fly by Kylee Roen. Ivy Davidson, who made two key catches behind Cumberland to keep Central Lee off the board in the first inning of the first game at Fairfield, drove in two runs while going 1-3 against New London aiding junior pitcher Alli Campbell who allowed one unearned run on three hits to the Tigers with seven strikeouts in seven innings.
Van Buren County (6-6, 1-3 SEI south) heads to West Burlington-Notre Dame for a conference doubleheader with the fourth-ranked (3A) Falcons on Tuesday. The Warriors also host Wapello on Thursday and Mediapolis on Friday in SEISC crossover contests.
"We're going to need pitchers like Alicia to step up. Alli can't throw every inning of every game in the short amount of time," Smith said. "We've got some young kids that are going to be good. We're still kind of putting things together. Probably within a week, we'll have everything set."