MORAVIA — So far, postseason play seems to suit the young Moravia softball team quite well.
Players like Jaime Self, Breegan Ellison and Jaida Spencer have experienced nothing but success so far in their first two regional tournament games. The Mohawks are two more regional wins away from earning a very surprising trip to the Class 1A state softball tournament after knocking off Bluegrass Conference rival Lamoni, 8-4, at Foreman Park on Tuesday.
Moravia, once 1-8 on the season, will take an 11-16 record into the regional semifinals on Friday night to face 10th-ranked Wayne and senior ace hurler Sterling Berndt at the George Paling Athletic Complex. It will be the latest test for the young Mohawks, who have outscored Bluegrass rivals Mormon Trail and Lamoni 18-4 in a pair of 1A, Region 5 victories.
"Everyone at this point is pretty comfortable with knowing their job on the team. Now is the time to excel and go with that extra effort," Moravia head softball coach Kevin Fritz said. "Our biggest strength has been out bats. We practiced a little bit to adjust for a slower pitcher against Mormon Trail. We sped it up and readjusted to get our timing up at the plate against Lamoni.
"We'll have to be ready to readjust again on Friday, but that's a good thing. We get to continue on with our season. We get another practice and get ready for another game."
Making it this far can only benefit the Mohawks, who have one of the youngest rosters in southern Iowa. Of the 13 varsity players, six of Moravia's players just finished eighth grade this past spring and are in the middle of their first varsity high school softball seasons.
Despite that inexperience, Moravia has strung together a four-game winning streak during the course of the season and a three-game string of victories that included 23 runs scored in a two-game sweep at the Montezuma Bravette Classic. Despite losing four straight games to end the regular season, the Mohawks came back impressively last Friday winning 10-0 over Mormon Trail on the first night of postseason play scoring four runs in the first inning including two hits and two runs scored by soon-to-be freshmen teammates Ellison and Self.
"We kind of viewed it as a restart when the postseason began," Self said after collecting three hits, including a double, while scoring twice and driving in two more runs in her postseason debut. "We have a lot of time that we've spent with the older girls. We've had a lot of open gyms. It's been nice connecting with them."
Alexa Bedford, who pitched a three-hit shutout against Mormon Trail to clinch the first of Moravia's two postseason wins, is something of an experienced leader despite just wrapping up her sophomore year of high school. Bedford has earned nine wins in 22 starts for the Mohawks while helping guide her younger teammates through their first summer of high school softball.
"There's only three juniors and only two players in my class, so it feels like we all need to set a good example for the younger girls," Bedford said. "It's been hard, but we've gotten through it. I think we're going to continue to get better."
Moravia proved on Wednesday just how much better they've gotten, scoring six times in the fifth inning to jump on top of Lamoni after battling through four scoreless innings in the regional quarterfinal. The Demons (12-11) had last earned an 8-5 win over the Mohawks in Moravia back on June 16, scoring four times in the sixth while allowing just two runs in the final two innings to snap a 3-3 tie.
"It's not just what the younger players have learned from us. I've definitely learned a lot playing with all of them this season," Bedford said. "It's been a good experience. The teamwork it takes to be successful in softball is something we've all learned together this year. It's the best lesson we could gain looking forward to next season and beyond."
