Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Iowa, south central Iowa, southeast Iowa, southwest Iowa and west central Iowa, including the following counties, in central Iowa, Dallas. In south central Iowa, Appanoose, Clarke, Decatur, Lucas, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Ringgold, Union, Warren and Wayne. In southeast Iowa, Davis and Wapello. In southwest Iowa, Adair, Adams, Cass and Taylor. In west central Iowa, Audubon, Carroll, Crawford and Guthrie. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Thunderstorms are expected to move across far southern Iowa along the Missouri border early this morning. Heavy rainfall may occur with several inches of rain possible. High rainfall rates and amounts may lead to flash flooding, especially in urban areas. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&