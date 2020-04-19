OTTUMWA – As a current head tennis coach, Mark Hanson was hopeful there was still a chance the Ottumwa Bulldogs would have a season.
As a former administrator, however, Hanson saw the all the reasons why the odds were against kids returning to school at all this spring.
“You just don’t know when the coronavirus is actually going to peak. If it’s not until May 1, the question at that point is do you want kids going back to school at that point? There are just so many questions that no one has the answers to yet,” Hanson said on Thursday. “The chances aren’t really great that we’ll have a season.”
Just 24 hours later, those slim chances completely diminished following Friday’s recommendations to keep Iowa schools closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year due to the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19). As a result, all spring activities of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and the Iowa High School Athletic Association are canceled.
The cancellation of all four boys’ and girls’ sports – golf, soccer, tennis, and track and field – was made by the IGHSAU and IHSAA in cooperation with the Iowa Department of Education and state officials. The decision was also approved by the IGHSAU and IHSAA boards.
“We were going to be as deep a team as we’ve had and we put a lot of work into being pretty good this year,” Hanson, who was preparing for his third season as head coach of the OHS boys tennis team. “All the kids had their equipment. We had a big poster made of the team. I’ve never been through anything like this to have an entire season canceled.”
Ottumwa alone will miss out on seven of the eight sports seasons with boys golf for the Bulldogs taking place in the fall. The cancellation of track and field brings to a close the senior seasons for several seniors, including four members of the OHS boys tennis team, 10 members of the OHS girls tennis team, eight members of the OHS girls soccer team, six members of the OHS boys soccer team and two Ottumwa girls golfers.
“It’s frustrating, especially for our sport because we could play and meet a lot of the requirements for social distancing,” OHS head girls golf coach Ryan Morgan said. “It’s very frustrating for all the seniors. I’ve got two on our team. Madison Brandt has worked as hard as anyone and was really going to get her chance this year to be on the varsity team. I feel horrible for her. Lilly Frazier was going to be our senior leader. You feel terrible for them.”
The announcement also brought a bitter end to the track and field season for several talented athletes, including three of Ottumwa’s only four girls state track champions. Twin sisters Alli and Grace Bookin-Nosbisch, as well as teammate Carollin Mellin, had hoped not only to win a second straight Class 4A state 4x800 title, but was also hoping to win the 4x800 title at the Drake Relays while trying to chase down the all-time state record time in the event.
“I really think they had a really legitimate shot at that record. I know Meghan Coulter, who is also part of that 4x800 team, also had her hopes set on qualifying for state in the 400 hurdles,” Ottumwa head girls track and field coach Jim Schlarbaum said. “One of the toughest things about this is getting messages every day asking me what the chances were that we were going to have a season. We had so many girls that had so many high hopes. It just cried out for a positive result.”
For the Ottumwa boys track team, the senior athletes are not the only ones that saw their seasons end suddenly on Friday. Jim Nickerson’s reign as head coach of the Bulldog boys track and field program after 29 seasons came to an end. Nickerson had announced before the season he would be retiring after this season.
“I told all my kids in my classes before school shut down to stock up on water and protein because we just don’t know how long this is going to go,” Nickerson said. “We’ve never been through anything like this before. Putting 1,200 kids back in a building right now is taking quite a risk. You have to make sure everything is safe enough that no one is going to be harmed by it. Everyone’s health if the first thing that needs to be taken into consideration.”
Guidance from Governor Kim Reynolds, the Iowa Department of Education, and the Iowa Department of Public Health had previously suspended spring activities through April 12, then through April 30. Governor Reynolds announced the extended closure of in-person schooling and school activities with Department of Education executive director Dr. Ann Lebo at a news conference Friday.
This cancellation is effective for all spring practices, competitions, and postseason events.
“While we are disappointed that student-athletes will not have the opportunity to compete this spring, we remain committed to our primary goal of keeping students, coaches, officials and communities safe,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said. “This cancellation comes out of an abundance of caution for the well-being of all. Conducting our spring season would involve moving groups of people in and out of various communities for competition. At this time we believe that is a risk we should not take.”
The spread of COVID-19 has caused an unsatisfying and unfortunate end to the 2019-20 school year as students across Iowa and the United States have faced cancellations and suspensions of school and athletic competition.
The IGHSAU and IHSAA would like to thank all spring sports participants, coaches, administrators, officials, and spectators for their passion, patience, and effort during this unprecedented time.
“We understand the important role that athletics and activities play in the lives of our students, schools and communities,” IGHSAU executive director Jean Berger said.
“But during this time of uncertainty, we must support the health and safety recommendations of our state and national leaders. This decision is especially heartbreaking for our senior competitors, and we thank them for all they have done to represent their schools throughout their careers.”
According to Berger, the IGHSAU will lose between $175,000-200,000 in revenue due to the absence of spring sports. Summer sports (boys’ baseball, girls’ softball) are suspended pending an assessment made in collaboration with state officials before June. Practice, competition, and postseason dates will be announced when they become available.
Both organizations will continue to follow guidelines from health and government officials in determining when it is safe to resume school activities and mass gatherings.
In the 2018-19 school year, the four spring sports accounted for over 45,000 participants among Iowa high school boys and girls. Track and field was the second most popular sport by participation for both the IHSAA (12,012 boys) and the IGHSAU (9,908 girls).
The IGHSAU and IHSAA continue to encourage member schools and communities to follow the guidance of Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Public Health via https://idph.iowa.gov/ and https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/.
Updates will continue to be made online and shared with member schools on summer and 2020-21 activities.