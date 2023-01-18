BURLINGTON — No Cameron Manary. No Jonathan Miller.
No problem. For the second straight year, the Ottumwa High School boys swimming team secured a top-five finish at the Burlington Grayhound Invitational.
The Bulldogs scored 188 points in the 13-team meet. Ottumwa had swimmers that placed in the top 10 in nine of the 11 events, including a trio of top-five individual swims as several swimmers stepped up to keep OHS battling in the top half of the programs that competed from Iowa and Illinois.
"That's been the exciting thing about this season watching the depth of talent within our swimmers," Ottumwa head boys swimming coach Cherie Langland said. "Even in a meet where we're missing two of our top guys, we still know we can turn in strong performances and feel proud of the times that we're swimming."
Ottumwa (6-2) returned home on Tuesday, earning a 65-14 dual win over Oskaloosa at Mike McWilliams Pool. The Bulldogs won the first 10 event of the night, including multiple wins by Miller who returned from competing over the weekend in Des Moines at the Midwest All-Star Championships to pick up individual wins in 100-yard butterfly in 57.09 seconds and the 100-yard backstroke in 59.42 seconds.
As was the case in Burlington on Wednesday, several Ottumwa swimmers stepped up to shine in Tuesday's home dual. Cason Palm scored a pair of wins for the Bulldogs, finishing first in the 50-yard freestyle in 24.34 seconds and the 100-yard freestyle in 55.88 seconds while Quenton Mitchell won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:08.73 just three days after having a goggle malfunction that prevented the Bulldog freshman from finishing the same race at Burlington.
"It was one of those magical, memorable meets. Swimmers were swimming their bests times and surpassing big milestones," Langland said. "Our district swimmers have continued their full push in training and still swam fast times. Our entire team had exciting races, which gets everyone excited for the (Iowa Alliance) conference championships on Saturday."
Before competing in the conference meet this weekend in Fort Dodge, Ottumwa will host a Senior Night triangular. The Bulldogs welcome Des Moines East and Centerville to the final home meet of the season on Thursday.
