OTTUMWA - Smiles are a given for student athletes when signing a National Letter of Intent. Saige Knight was no exception as the Ottumwa High School senior officially signed her letter to swim at Iowa Central Community College on Friday.
Between the smiles, however, Knight couldn't help but let tears begin to flow on what proved to be a very emotional day for the state swimming qualifier. Those tears could be summed up in two words.
"Leaving Cherie," Knight said as tears continued to flow.
Cherie Langland, who returned from a family vacation in Florida, late Thursday night, was on hand Friday to watch one of her top pupils officially sign to swim collegiality. It was the first signing event for Langland as Ottumwa head girls swimming coach, a position she is be stepping away from after coaching Knight, Leah Chelgren, Libby Moses and Mac Payne to the state swimming meet in the 200 free and 200 medley relays this past season.
"Saige and I have talked about it multiple times. She's almost like my adopted daughter," Langland said. "From the very beginning from her time at OHS, Saige really learned valuable lessons. She not only became a faster swimmer. I believe she became the best person and a real champion in all ways. Watching that develop over four years was incredibly rewarding and satisfying. It's what you want for all of your athletes."
Knight finished the year posting the top 100-yard butterfly time for the Bulldogs at 1:04.9 and nearly chased down the program record in the 50 freestyle. In the end, it was a memorable day at Southeast Polk in November that Knight put on some of her best swims for Ottumwa, helping the Bulldog post season-best times in the 200 free relay (1:49.99), 200 medley relay (2:03.23) and 400 free relay (4:04.6) at the state qualifying meet. Those top times allowed Knight to become one of the first state qualifying swimmers from the OHS girls program in 14 years.
"I feel like those results will push me to cut down my times even more," Knight said. "Even though I might be ranked a little bit higher than some of the girls already on the team, it will push me to help push them even more as well."
Knight's passion for swimming was evident to anyone that watched an Ottumwa girls swimming meet this season. When not in the pool turning laps against some of the state's top talent, Knight was routinely seen walking up and down the outside of the pool shouting encouragement to her teammates to continue pushing for their top times during a variety of races.
"It was there inside me the entire time," Knight said. "With each push I gave myself, I also tried to give to all of my teammates. I know how much it pushed me to have someone there outside the pool shouting encouragement to me. I wanted to give that encouragement back whenever I could.
"Everything Saige did is textbook in what you would want kids to learn in high school athletics," Langland said. "I can't help but feel so connected to her for everything she's accomplished. I knew she had this type of talent from a young age and she's only gotten better. This is a great day for myself, our program, Heather Simplot and the Ottumwa YMCA youth swimming program."