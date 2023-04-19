OTTUMWA — It was a long, tough day for both Ottumwa High School tennis teams on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs boys, competing in a pair of Iowa Alliance conference duals on the road, lost 10-1 to Mason City and 11-0 to Marshalltown. Ottumwa's lone win came in the No. 3 singles match as Logan Storto pulled out a 10-5 third-set tiebreaker in the No. 3 singles match over Sander Tompkins before losing a tough battle against Marshalltown falling in a pair of tiebreakers 8-6 in the first set and 7-4 in the second set as the Bobcats completed the sweep.
The Ottumwa girls, meanwhile, also had their share of tough battles at Jon Kneen Courts on Tuesday. The Bobcats scored wins in all five doubles matches to wrap up a 9-2 road win over the Bulldogs in a dual that featured four different tiebreakers.
"Marshalltown was a tough team throughout many of our matches," Ottumwa head girls tennis coach Leanna White said. "We were able to get two of the tiebreakers to fall in our favor. This is an improvement from our first meet. We continue to show improvement with every match we get to play."
Beverly Bishop picked up the win in the top singles match for Ottumwa, taking an impressive 6-2, 6-2 victory over Kennedy Feldman. Andrea Francisco Pascual bounced back to force a third-set super tiebreaker against Brianna Hargrave, sweeping through the second set 6-0 after dropping the first set, 6-2, before earning a tough 10-8 win in the decisive tiebreaker of the No. 4 singles match.
The Ottumwa girls (2-5, 2-2 Iowa Alliance) will head to Des Moines Hoover on Thursday at 3 p.m. The Ottumwa boys (3-4, 2-3 Iowa Alliance) are next scheduled to compete at the Burlington Invitational at Dankwardt Park after having Thursday's scheduled home dual with Des Moines Hoover postponed.
