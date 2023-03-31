OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa High School boys and girls tennis teams got their seasons off to successful starts on Thursday night, scoring wins in a combined 21 of 22 varsity matches of Iowa Alliance conference duals with Des Moines North.
The Ottumwa girls lost just 12 games in 11 matches against the Polar Bears, securing an 11-0 sweep on the road. Back at Jon Kneen Courts in Ottumwa, the Bulldogs boys rolled to a 10-1 win over North with 10 sweeps to open the dual before the Polar Bears secured a 7-5, 7-5 win in the No. 5 doubles match.
"We were a bit rusty in our first meet, but we're learning," Ottumwa head boys tennis coach Joe Roberts said. "We've got some good returning players with some brand new players that did really well. I'm pretty optimistic about the rest of the season."
Beverly Bishop had a successful debut as the top singles player for the Ottumwa girls, sweeping Eh Moo 6-0 and 6-1. Nellie Morgan swept through the No. 2 singles match for the Bulldogs, 6-0 and 6-0, while Hailey Garrison won the toughest singles match of the dual following a 6-2 win in the opening set by edging Hawa Warsame 7-5 in the second set of the No. 3 singles match.
"It was a good learning experience for all of the new faces that we have this season," Ottumwa head girls tennis coach Leanna White said. "It gave us an opportunity to have the girls really focus on some things that will help improve their games throughout the season."
The Bulldog boys (1-0, 1-0 Iowa Alliance) head to Fairfield on Monday for a non-conference dual before welcoming in Des Moines Lincoln for an Iowa Alliance dual at Jon Kneen Courts on Tuesday. The Ottumwa girls (1-0, 1-0 Iowa Alliance) will be back in action at Des Moines Lincoln on Tuesday.
Beverly Bishop (O) def. Eh Moo (N), 6-0, 6-1; Nellie Morgan (O) def. Thaw Paw (N), 6-0, 6-0; Hailey Garrison (O) def. Hawa Warsame (N), 6-2, 7-5; Margaret Hornfeck (O) def. Htee Say (N), 6-1, 6-0; Elizabeth Bishop (O) def. Selena Cruz (N), 6-1, 6-0; Ava Barnes (O) def. Katelynn Keopaseuth (N), 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles results
Bishop and Morgan (O) def. Moo and T. Paw (N), 6-1, 6-1; Garrison and Hornfeck (O) def. Warsame and Victory Ihaake (N), 6-0, 6-0; Hannah Nguyen and Bishop (O) def. Say and Ju Aye Paw (N), 6-0, 6-0; Barnes and Emerson Keith (O) def. Cruz and Marley Zepeda Raudales (N), 6-0, 6-0; Seighin McElderry and Jaslyn Parsypo (O) won by forfeit.
Beverly Bishop (O) def. Eh Moo (N), 6-0, 6-1; Nellie Morgan (O) def. Thaw Paw (N), 6-0, 6-0; Hailey Garrison (O) def. Hawa Warsame (N), 6-2, 7-5; Margaret Hornfeck (O) def. Htee Say (N), 6-1, 6-0; Elizabeth Bishop (O) def. Selena Cruz (N), 6-1, 6-0; Ava Barnes (O) def. Katelynn Keopaseuth (N), 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles results
Bishop and Morgan (O) def. Moo and T. Paw (N), 6-1, 6-1; Garrison and Hornfeck (O) def. Warsame and Victory Ihaake (N), 6-0, 6-0; Hannah Nguyen and Bishop (O) def. Say and Ju Aye Paw (N), 6-0, 6-0; Barnes and Emerson Keith (O) def. Cruz and Marley Zepeda Raudales (N), 6-0, 6-0; Seighin McElderry and Jaslyn Parsypo (O) won by forfeit.
