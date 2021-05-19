RUNNELLS — The long and winding road through the Class 2A regional doubles tournament on Wednesday led four Ottumwa High School teammates on to the same court.
Ally Paris and Kiley Heller found themselves across the net from Josie Vonderhaar and Josie Young in a battle for third-place at the 2A regional tournament hosted by Southeast Polk. Paris and Heller closed out the tournament with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Vonderhaar and Young, finishing third in the tournament as both OHS teams came within one win of earning a trip to the 2A state doubles tournament.
Ava Petersen and Mackenzie Klein ended Vonderhaar and Young's run at a state berth, winning 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinal match before earning a 6-1, 6-2 win over Dowling Catholic teammates Isa Valverde and Ella Spanovic. Valverde and Spanovic topped Paris and Heller 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinals.
Vonderhaar and Young battled their way into the semifinal round, battling into third-set tiebreakers with Des Moines Roosevelt teammates Macy and Ivy McFetridge and Ankeny teammates Abigail Johnson and Anna Schmitz. Vonderhaar and Young won 10-8 against the McFetridges in the opening-round match before advancing to the semifinals with a 10-7 tiebreaker win over Johnson and Schmitz.
Paris and Heller received an opening-round bye, moving into the quarterfinals to face Ankeny teammates Rachel Rolow and Tori Johnson. Ottumwa's top doubles team advanced to the semifinals, winning 6-0 and 6-3.
In the 2A regional singles tournament, Addison Grade fell in a 10-5 third-set tiebreaker to Des Moines Roosevelt freshman Addie Pennington in the opening round. Beverly Bishop fell 6-2 and 6-4 in an opening-round match to Southeast Polk junior Kenadi Johnson.
Ottumwa returns to the court at Dowling Catholic on Saturday to face Indianola in the second round of Class 2A regional team tournament play.