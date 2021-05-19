FAIRFIELD — If nothing else, Nellie Higdon can look to Yana Gaskell for support on and off the court during her first and only trip to the Class 1A state tennis tournament.
Higdon and Gaskell couldn't stop making each other crack up Wednesday, reuniting to compete in high school doubles competition for the first time in two years. It proved to be a happy reunion for the Fairfield teammates as Higdon and Gaskell won the regional doubles tournament title dropping just three games in the first seven sets before holding off Davenport Assumption teammates Ella Dilulio and Mary Rolfstad in the final set to clinch a 6-1, 6-4 win in the finals.
"We don't really get mad at each other. We're just very encouraging," Higdon said. "It's more of like 'come on, we've got this.' It's never like 'C'mon!'"
That post-match breakdown by Higdon had Gaskell cracking up again. It wasn't the first time the Fairfield teammates shared a laugh throughout the day as one of Fairfield's top doubles teams back in 2019 easily found a winning chemistry once again playing together for the first time this season.
"We picked things up pretty quickly," Higdon said. "We've also been playing together during league play, which helped us a lot."
While Higdon earned her first trip to the Iowa High School state tennis tournament, Gaskell will be returning for the third time after competing for the state singles title in her freshman and sophomore seasons. After finishing second to former Fairfield teammate Annatta Charoenkul as a freshman, Gaskell won the 2019 Class 1A girls state singles title as a sophomore.
Now, Gaskell will look to add the state doubles title to her list of accomplishments as one of the top players in the history of the Fairfield High School tennis program.
"Being able to win the state doubles title with your best friend would be a cool experience," Gaskell said. "Doubles is definitely a different game, but it's going to be exciting to see what we can do together at state."
Tess Paton will look to follow in the footsteps of Gaskell and Charoenkul, who was on hand Wednesday to watch her former Trojan teammates battle for regional titles. Paton, who took over as the top singles player for the Trojans with Gaskell still out recovering from a torn meniscus, swept through the 1A regional singles tournament on Wednesday dropping just five games in four sweeps, including a 6-0, 6-2 win over Fairfield Maharishi junior Lily Fenton in the championship match.
"I'm really proud of how I played," Paton said. "It was an amazing opportunity to go up to play at state in doubles as a freshman. My motivation this season was to come back and be the best player I could be either as a singles or doubles player. I'm really excited to see what I can accomplish as a singles player at state."
Fenton became the first Fairfield Maharishi female state tennis qualifiers since 2012, opening Wednesday with a tough 6-4, 6-1 win over third-seeded Assumption sophomore Allison Halligan. After a 6-1, 6-1 quarterfinal win over Fairfield senior Olivia Jones, Fenton battled past Davis County senior Morgan Klaus in the semifinals for a 6-1, 6-4 win that clinched the trip to the state singles tournament.
"I've always wanted to play at state since I was 5-years-old," Fenton said. "This is like a big dream come true."
Klaus closed out her season at 18-2 in singles play for the Mustangs finishing third in the regional singles tournament with a 6-1, 6-1 win that closed out a long day of tennis minutes before a brief, but torrential rainfall saturated the Fairfield Middle School outdoor courts. Isabella Tranquillo and Avery Thompson came within one set of qualifying for the state doubles tournament, ultimately finishing fourth after closing the season with a 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 semifinal loss to Dulluilo and Rolfstad followed by a 7-5, 7-6 (7-2) loss in the third-place match to Keokuk teammates Keleigh Hall and Emma Evans.
The Mustangs finished one a fantastic tennis season with five wins in 10 matches at the regional singles and doubles tournament. Davis County racked up eight wins in 10 duals, winning the South Central Conference team and doubles championships along the way.
"I thought we might be in for a successful season. The seniors really brought the younger girls along this season," Davis County head girls tennis coach Brian Skaggs said. "We'll definitely miss Isabella, Avery and Morgan next season, but it'll be the turn of those younger players to take the mantle and run with it next year."
Paton, Fenton, Higdon and Gaskell all head to Waterloo to compete in the two-day Class 1A state girls tennis tournament at the Byrnes Park Tennis Center June 2-3. Fairfield, meanwhile, will host Davenport Assumption on Saturday morning in the Class 1A regional team finals as the unbeaten fourth-ranked Trojans are four wins away from bringing home the program's first state team title.
"I expect the girls to try hard and have fun moving forward," Fairfield head girls tennis coach Heidi Grunwald said. "There's a lot of good competition awaiting us."