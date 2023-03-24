ALBIA – It was definitely an “Early Bird” meet Thursday night when the Albia Lady Dees and Blue Demons hosted their Co-Ed Relays. Winter’s chill was still in the air and thankfully the howling winter winds were absent. Despite the chill, the athletes appeared eager to get the season underway. Most of the times and distances were far from mid-season form, but the will to compete was there.
The highlight of the meet would have to be a Drake Relays “Blue Oval Standard” achieved by Albia’s Ryan Little.
The Blue Demon Jumping Jack soared over the High Jump bar at six-feet, six-inches to qualify for Drake.
It was the Cardinal girls and the EBF boys that used deep lineups to pile up enough points to win their respective classes. The Comet girls racked up 141 points to outdistance runner-up Albia’s 120. Clarke was third with 114, Southeast Warren was fourth with 62 and Twin Cedars fifth with 43. In the boy’s class, the Rockets amassed 154 points to pull away from Cardinal with 137 points. Clarke was third with 122.5, Southeast Warren was fourth with 77, Albia was fifth with 68.5 and Twin Cedars was sixth with eight points.
“Our depth was key for us”, Rocket coach Mike Pilcher said. “We were still missing some kids that were at a Robotics competition, but we had some young kids step up big. Our upperclassmen are thriving in the leadership role and are giving us lots of points. We are really looking forward to the season”.
The Rockets were led by seven first place finishes and seven second places along with four third places. EBF also scored several fourth, fifth and sixth places to add to the depth necessary to win a major relay event.
Big points were infused into the Rocket total by a 1-2 finish by Clayton Sandifer and Thomas McCrea in the 110 Meter High Hurdles and 1 – 3 finishes Jesse Cornelison and Blake Hughes in the Long Jump and by Sam Seddon and Noah Walker in the 1600 Meter Run.
Other individual winners for the Rockets were Carsen Wade in the 400 Meter Run and Seddon in the 3200 Meter Run. EBF also won the 4X100 Meter Relay, but unfortunately relay names were not provided on the final result sheet.
The Cardinal Comets were led by a double winner. Isaac Lett zipped to the gold in the 100 and 200 Meter Dashes and was on the winning Sprint Medley Relay. Other Comet winners were; Gavin Van Veen in the 800 Meter Run, Archer Metcalf in the 400 Meter Hurdles and Alec Rachford in the Shot Put.
“I am so excited for this season”, Comet coach Rafael Crisoto said. “We are 100% ready. We have more kids out this year and the young kids have a good chance to get to a good place. They are working hard and they are beginning to see results.”
In addition to Little’s Drake Standard performance, Albia had first places in the 4 X 200, 4 X 400 and 4 X 800 relays.
“Tonight we were looking to see them compete”, Blue Demon coach Darren Hill said. “I was very pleased with their effort. Our young guys are doing some nice things and the older guys are doing what we expected. The school record and Drake qualifying high jump was very special”.
The winning Cardinal Girl’s team had only two individual first places and one relay win, but the Comets really made hay with six individual second places and two second place relays. Add to all of that with numerous third, fourth, fifth and sixth places, the Comets were able to stay ahead of the home
-standing Lady Dees to take the hardware.
Leading the Comets were 1 – 2 finishes in the High Jump by Madison Dively and Macy Grove and wins in the Shot Put by Cynthia Albert and the Distance Medley Relay.
“We were able to put a lot of kids on the track tonight”, Comet coach Michael Strasko said. “The neat thing is that they were able to find some success. We have not had a lot of good weather for practice, so tonight we were just asking for their best possible effort. We got that tonight and it will get better. We are young and they are learning at a fast pace”.
The Lady Dees were paced by individual first places by Abby George in the 400 Meter Dash, McKenna Montgomery in the 1500 Meter Run, Aubrey Fisher in the 100 Meter Hurdles, Avery Major in the 400 Hurdles, and Paige Kaster in the Discus Throw. The Dees also grabbed the gold in the 4 X 800 Relay.
“It was a beautiful night for the early season”, Albia coach Todd Ratcliff said. “It was the first meet and the kids were excited to go. They showed a lot of guts tonight and we did some good things. I am super proud of their effort and we have a lot to build on”.
The Twin Cedars Sabers were led by Senior ace, Rylee Dunkin. Dunkin, while battling some nagging injury problems, still won the 800 Meter Run and was second in the Long Jump and the 100 Meter Dash. The Saber Shuttle Hurdle team finished second.
Albia Early Bird Co-Ed Invitational
Area Boys Results – Top three places
100 Dash – 1. Isaac Lett (Card) 11.66, 3. Jesse Cornelison (EBF) 12.25
200 Dash – 1. Lett (Card) 23.70, 2. Montana Rupe (Card) 23.96, 3. Dominic Deevers (A) 24.64
400 Dash – 1. Carsen Wade (EBF) 55.52, 2. Nathan Robinson (A) 56.76, 3. Jules Bois (Card) 57.12
800 Run – 1. Gavin Van Veen (Card) 2:14.74, 2. Jake Mellin (EBF) 2:14.84
1600 Run – 1. Sam Seddon (EBF) 5:14.09, 3. Noah Walker (EBF) 5:40.95
3200 Run – 1. Seddon (EBF) 11:04.38
110 High Hurdles – 1. Clayton Sandifer (EBF) 17.60, 2. Thomas McCrea (EBF) 18.16
400 Hurdles – 1. Archer Metcalf (Card) 1:00.98, Ethan Yarkosky (A) 1:02.25, 3. Ty McIntosh (Card) 1:07.0
Discus – 2. Nathan Roberts (EBF) 125-03
Shot Put – 1. Alec Rachford (Card) 44-09.5, 3. Isaac Cox (Card) 39-01
High Jump – 1, Ryan Little 6-06, 2. Rupe (Card) 5-04, T-3 McIntosh (Card) 5-00
Long Jump – 1. Cornelison (EBF) 19-01, 3. Blake Hughes (EBF) 18-08
Sprint Medley – 1. Cardinal 1:42.38, 2. EBF 1:45.72
Distance Medley – 2. EBF 4:21.27, 3. Cardinal 4:42.02
4 X 100 – 1. EBF 47.56
4 X 200 – 1. Albia 1:36.13, 3. 1:45.47
4 X 400 – 1. Albia 3:37.70, 2. Cardinal 3:48.63, 3. EBF 3:52.20
4 X 800 – 1. Albia 9:09.38, 2. EBF 9:45.07
Shuttle Hurdle – 3. Cardinal 1:20.13
Area Girls Results – Top three places
100 Dash – 2. Rylee Dunkin (TC) 13.52, Addison Adam (Card) 13.66
200 Dash – 3. Abby George (A) 28.63
400 Dash – 1. George (A) 1:04.70, 3. Makenna Chickering (Card) 1:09.65
800 Run – 1. Dunkin (TC) 2:39.75
1500 Run – 1. McKenna Montgomery (A) 5:25.54, 2. Ava Ferrell (Card) 6:15.02
3000 Run – 1. Ferrell (Card) 12:55.19
100 Hurdles – 1. Aubrey Fisher (A) 18.80, 2. Emarie Finch (Card) 19.03
400 Hurdles – 1. Avery Major (A) 1:15.02, 2, Finch (Card) 1:27.10
Discus – 1. Paige Kaster (A) 82-02, 2. Cynthia Albert (Card) 77-05
Shot Put – 1. Albert (Card) 32-03.5, 2. Kaster (A) 31-05.5
High Jump – Madison Dively (Card) 4-01, 2. Macy Grove (Card) 4-00
Long Jump – 2. Dunkin (TC) 15-00
Sprint Medley – 2. Albia 2:07.32, 3. Cardinal 2:07.41
Distance Medley – 1. Cardinal 5:34.62
Shuttle Hurdle – 2. Twin Cedars 1:33.77
4 X 100 – 2. Cardinal 55.37, 3. Albia 61.27
4 X 200 – 2. Cardinal 2:08.79, 3. Albia 2:11.79
4 X 400 – 2. Albia 4:34.44
4 X 800 – 1. Albia 10:46.65
