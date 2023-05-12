Prep track and field: Area athletes clinch state track berths

LEON — If iron sharpens iron, the Davis County and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont girls track and field teams are two very sharp blades heading into state.
As was the case last Thursday at the South Central Conference meet, the Mustangs were pushed to the bitter end by the Rockets as the area rivals battled it out for the team title in the Class 2A state-qualifying meet at Central Decatur. As a result, the two teams combined to qualify for state automatically on Thursday in 13 different events with Davis County's overall depth allowing the Mustangs to clinch the regional team title by just six points (114-108) over the Rockets.
Davis County wasn't the only area team to bring home first-place honors at a state qualifier on Thursday. Over in WACO, the Pekin girls track and field team dominated the field in the 1A regional meet racking up 145 points to beat Iowa City Regina by 40 while automatically qualifying in eight different events including a throwing championship sweep by freshman Anna Hadley winning the girls discus with a throw of 126-8 and the girls shot put with a throw of 40-feet even.
The Iowa High School State Track and Field meet begins at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Thursday. Look for more on the local athletes that officially qualified for the state meet online at www.ottumwacourier.com and in Tuesday's edition of the Courier.
