NEWTON — Track athletes at the Newton Co-Ed Invitational Thursday night were facing some challenges due to an abrupt change in climate. But those athletes made the adjustment from 70s and 80s on Tuesday to 40s and a breeze on Thursday to compete well and turn in some outstanding efforts.
The meet was dominated by a pair of powerful teams from ADM (Adel). The Tiger girl’s team, that could be one of the favorites for the Class 3A state title, won the meet with 191 points while the Lady Dutch from Pella finished second with 136 points. Newton was third with 88, Ames forth with 58 and Oskaloosa finished fifth with 57 points. On the boys side of the ledger, ADM was first with 188 and Grinnell was second with 93. Oskaloosa took seventh place with 56 points.
The Pella Lady Dutch had only four first place finishes, but added a slew of seconds, thirds and fourths to pile up enough points for their second-place finish. Leading the way for the Dutch was a pair of classy relay efforts. The 4x100 unit of Delanie Reynolds, Kamryn Long, Marissa Hackman and Kelsey Tauke circled the oval in 50.61 seconds to exceed the Drake Relays Blue Oval Standard. The 4x800 quartet of Abby Teagarden, Reagan Snieder, Lizzie Neumann and Macy Schroeder slipped under the 10-minute mark with a 9:59.84 clocking.
A pair of spectacular individual races by Jacie Trine and Marissa Ferebee earned first place finishes for the Dutch. Trine dipped under the 60-second mark in the 400-meter dash with a time of 59.07 and Ferebee ran the grueling 3,000-meter run in an excellent time of 10:47.35.
The Oskaloosa Indians were fueled by a pair of first place finishes. The distance medley relay foursome of Maddie Moorman, Ryleigh Wilkin, Evelyn Adams and Tierney Carter took the gold in a fine time of 4:34.82. Carter won a thrilling duel with Pella’s Ferebee in the 800. Both freshmen went under 2:30 in the race with Carter clocking 2:27.49 and Ferebee coming in at 2:29.41.
EBF and Knoxville entered just a few events in a last-ditch effort to upgrade times for Drake Relays qualifying. EBF entered three events and all of them resulted in season’s bests. Kate Shafer won the 400-meter hurdles in 1:07.99 and Molly Shafer took second in the 100-meter hurdles in 15.61. The 4x100 combination of Lacey Taylor, Lizzie Van Utrecht, Kate Shafer and Molly Shafer 51.57 for the silver medal.
Knoxville entered only the long jump with Melanie Sullivan taking third place with a leap of 17-3.5
The hurdles were the bright spot for the Oskaloosa boy’s team as Tatum Westercamp skimmed the high sticks in an excellent time of 15.07. Waylon Bolibaugh grabbed the silver medal in the rugged 400 Meter Hurdle race with a great time of 58.48.
The next best finishes for the Indians were fourth places by the Shuttle Hurdle team of Dom Piersel, J.T. Baker, Bolibaugh and Westercamp, the 4x800 team of Javion Reeves, Blake Herny, Will Roach and Reed Peterson, Reeves in the 400-meter dash and Boston Barnhart in the discus.
Knoxville had a winner in Kaiden Smith in the high jump (5-10) and a second in the Long Jump by Tristin DeJong (20-06.75).
Oskaloosa Girls Results:
100 Meter Dash – 3. Maleah Walker 12.83
200 Meter Dash – 8 Allison Arellano-Munoz 30.04
800 Meter Run – 1. Tierney Carter 2:27.49
100 Meter Hurdles – 4. Hanna Quang 16.37, 8. Lydia Van Veldhuizen 17.31
400 Meter Hurdles – 6. Evelyn Adam 1:13.60, 8. Emmalee Wells-Stout 1:17.29
Sprint Medley Relay – 8. K. Terpstra, S. Phillips, G. Stropes, M. McCain 2:11.46
Distance Medley Relay – 1. Maddie Moorman, Ryleigh Wilkin, Adams, Carter 4:34.82
4 X 100 Relay – 7. Addison BeaneQuang, Moorman, Walker 53.21
4 X 200 Relay – 6. Moorman, S. Blommers, Arellano- Munoz, Wells-Stout 2:00.92
4 X 400 Relay – 4. Wilkin, Van Veldhuizen, Carter, Adam 4:17.77
High Jump – 6. Wilkin 4-08, 8. Carter 4-06
Long Jump – 4. Walker 17-02.5
EBF Girls Results
100 Meter Hurdles – Molly Shafer 15.61
400 Meter Hurdles – Kate Shafer 1:07.99
4 X 100 Relay – 3. Lacey Taylor, Lizzy Van Utrecht, K. Shafer, M. Shafer 51.57
Oskaloosa Boys Results:
200 Meter Dash – 8. DeMarion Winchell 25.51
400 Meter Dash – T-4. Javion Reeves 58.28
800 Meter Run – 5. Reed Peterson 2:15.55, 6. Will Roach 2:17.42
3200 Meter Run – 7. Reid Luck 11:16.04
110 Meter High Hurdles – 1. Tatum Westercamp 15.07
400 Meter Hurdles – 2. Waylon Bolibaugh 58.48
Sprint Medley Relay – 7. Dylan Messamaker, JT BakerD. Bullock, D. Bullock 1:48.07
Shuttle Hurdle Relay – 4. Dom Piersel, Baker, Bolibaugh, Westercamp 1:04.55
4 X 200 Relay 8. Piersel, Baker, D. Bullock, Messamaker 1:44.01
4 X 800 Relay – 4. Reeves, Blake Herny, Roach, Peterson 8:59.23
Discus – 4. Boston Barnhart 131-06, 5. Lukas Toubekis 124-03
Shot Put – 7. Toubekis 41-08
