Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY... ...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper 20s are expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub- freezing temperatures as low as the mid 20s are possible. * WHERE...Southern and south central IA, mainly along and south of Highway 30. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday. For the Freeze Watch, from Saturday evening through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&