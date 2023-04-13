Prep track and field: Athletes raise the bar at Eagle Invite

PELLA — Warm and windy conditions greeted the athletes at the Pella Christian Co-Ed Track Invitational on Eagle Lane Tuesday night.
Despite a brisk wind on the home stretch, numerous meet records were set. The Pella Little Dutch set seven of them in a dominating win while the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont girls recorded four wins and clinched a trip to the Drake Relays in the 4x400 relay.
Molly Shafer, having already clinched a trip to the Drake Relays in the girls high jump have reached the 'blue standard' last Thursday during the EBF Invitational clearing the bar at 5-5, set a new meet record with a leap of 5-6 on Tuesday. Shafer joined twin sister Kate, Abby Jager and Lizzy Van Utrecht in setting a new meet record in the 4x400 relay, qualifying for Drake by finishing the race in 4:05.78, breaking the mark of 4:06 needed to automatically advance to compete at Drake.
Kate Shafer snatched the gold in the girls' 400-meter hurdles before anchoring the winning run for EBF in the distance medley relay running with Molly Shafer, Kadi Cody and Lizzy Van Utrecht. The Rocket girls claimed silver medals in the 100-meter hurdles from Molly Shafer as well as the shuttle hurdle relay from the team of Kate Shafer, Chloe Lyon, Kaylee Helm and Lacey Taylor.
The Centerville girls scratched out 23 points, led by Alaina Arnevik's fourth-place tie in the high jump. Molly Moore placed fifth for the Redettes in the girls' 100-meter dash along with a sixth-place finish from 4x200-meter relay team of Kiera Klum, Shelbi Ritter, Arnevik and Taliyah Raub.
Pella easily captured the boys title with 207 points. ADM came in with 167.5 and the host Pella Christian Eagles were third with 102.5.
Rounding out the scoring were among the boys teams were Lynnville-Sully (100), PCM (65), EBF (47), Pleasantville (34) and Centerville (13).
It was a sprinter’s night for the Little Dutch as the foursome of Kenson Fuller, Quinn Gruver, Cam Schulte and CJ Shetterly blazed to record times of 43.03 in the 4X 100 and 1:30.57 in the 4 X 200 relays. Trey Van Hauen replaced Fuller on that crew to anchor the Sprint Medley team to a record time of 1:36.22. The quartet of Cooper Lautenbach, Colin Kerndt, Chase Lauman and Van Hauen set the standard in the Sprint Medley with a time of 1:36.22.
Pella also had relay wins from the 4x800 team of Wyatt Van Dyk, Atticus Vos, Mason Gaulke and Zack Neumann, the Distance Medley unit of Bailey Shetterly, Lautenbach, Kerndt and Noah Schuknecht and the Shuttle Hurdle group of Luke Fairchild, Levi Shetterly, Andrew Vanderhoff and Cor Huyser.
In the distance races, Pella got a refreshing double dip from Lauman and Cannan Dunham. That duo claimed 1-2 finishes in both the 800 and 3200 Meter Runs and Lauman set meet records in both of them. Nathan Vander Waal got into the fun as well as he grabbed the gold medal in the 1600 Meter Run.
There was major interest in the throwing circles in this meet as Pella appears to be set to claim the title as the throwing capital of Iowa. Pella Christian’s Trevor Veenstra and Pella’s Brandon Fischer and Hanson King put on a two-ring show in this meet. Veenstra claimed the gold in the Shot Put with King and Fischer settling for second and third. Fischer notched the gold in the Discus with Vennstra taking the silver and King the bronze.
In addition to Veenstra’s work in the circles the Eagles got a gold-medal run from Isaac Kacmaryinski in the 100-meter dash in a time of 11.62 seconds. The Eagles also had a second place in the 4x800 relay with Sawyer Meinders, Ely Cadwell Eli Hoksbeergen and Kaden Van Wyngarden handling the baton.
The only top three finish for the EBF boys was in the distance medley relay. The team of Blake Hughes, Vinny Webster, Carson Wade and Jake Mellin toured the route in 4:01.31.
The Centerville Big Reds mustered 13 points to finish eighth. Drennan Moorman placed sixth in the boys' high jump.
On the girl’s side of the ledger, the Tigers from ADM proved that they are one of the top contenders for the Class 3A state title. The Tigers amassed 193 points to easily outdistance Pella with 157 and EBF with 94 points.
All three of the Pella wins came in the distance races. Jacie Trine and Macy Schroeder went 1-2 in the 800-meter run. Raegen Snieder and Tess Paulson went 1-4 in the 1,500-meter run as did Marissa Ferebee and Sophia Boonstra in the 3,200-meter run.
The Dutch had several second-place relay units and they scored in every event but one. Pella coach Dak Rassmussen used this meet as an opportunity to rest some athletes and prepare for a big meet on Saturday.
“We are competing against some of the top schools in Iowa at the Jim Duncan Relays on the “Blue Oval” Saturday,” Rassmussen said. “We felt that we needed to rest some kids and give our younger ones an opportunity to run. We saw some good things from our team and I am pleased with their effort."
The Pella Christian team was headlined by a pair of sparkling freshmen. Bailey Vos set a meet record of 1:00.26 in the 400-meter run and the winning Sprint Medley team of Meredith Van Wyk, Amelia Boender and Anna DeBoef to the win. Her meet was complete by anchoring the 4x400 team of Amaia Agre, Josie Settles,and DeBoef to a third-place finish.
Van Wyk defied her fourth seed in the 100-meter dash to pull off an upset win. Van Wyk powered her way through a tough head-wind to grab the gold with a time of 13.3 seconds.
“It is so special”, Van Wyk said. “It is my freshman year and my first home meet. I wanted to win so badly. I just ran as hard as I could and I am so happy."
Pella Christian Eagle Invitational
Pella boys placing in the top three:
400 Meter Dash – 2. Harry Mullens 52.66, 3. Trey Van Hauen 53.13
800 Meter Run – 1. Chase Lauman 1:57.32 (Record), 2. Cannan Dunham 2:03.9
1600 Meter Run – 1. Nathan VanderWaal 4:33.08
3200 Meter Run – 1. Lauman 9:39.44 (Record), 2. Dunham 9:41.56
110 Meter High Hurdles – 2. Luke Fairchild 15.86, 3. Cor Huyser 16.26
4 X 100 Relay – 1. 43.03 (Record) (Kenson Fuller, Quinn Gruver, Cam Schulte, CJ Shetterly)
4 X 200 Relay – 1. 1:30.57 (Record) (Fuller, Gruver, Schulte, CJ Shetterly)
4 X 400 Relay – 1. 3:28.79 (Record) (Cooper Lautenbach, Colin Kerndt, Lauman, Van Hauen)
4 X 800 Relay – 1. 8:47.64 (Wyatt Van Dyke, Atticus Vos, Mason Gaulke, Zack Meumann)
Sprint Medley Relay – 1. 1:36.22 (Record) (CJ Shetterly, Schulte, Gruver, Van Hauen)
Distance medley Relay – 1. 4:01.04 (Bailey Shetterly, Lautenbach, Kerndt, Noah Schuknecht)
Shuttle Hurdle Relay – 1. 1:02.85 (Fairchild, Levi Shetterly, Andrew Vanderhoff, Huyser)
Long Jump – 2. Emmanuel Diers 19-9.5, 3. B. Shetterly 18-9.75
Shot Put – 2. Hanson King 53-7.5, 3. Brandon Fischer 52-3
Discus – 1. Fischer 177-5 (Record), 3. King 164-8
Pella Christian boys placing in the top three:
100 Meter Dash – 1. Isaac Kacmaryinski 11.62, 3. Luke Nikkel 11.79
400 Meter Hurdles – 3. Noah Nunnikhoven 59.89
4 X 100 Relay – 3. 44.74 (Peyton Ritzert, Kacmaryinski, Trevor Veenstra, Nikkel)
4 X 400 Relay – 3. 3:41.86 (N. Nunnikhoven, Brecken Ritzert, Caleb Vonk, P. Ritzert)
4 X 800 Relay – 2. 8:59.1 (Sawyer Meinders, Ely Cadwell, Eli Hoksbergen, Kaden Van Wyngarden)
Sprint Medley Relay – T3. 1:37.56 (N. Nunnikhoven, Nikkel Kacmaryinski, P. Ritzert)
Long Jump – 1. Nikkel 20-0
Shot Put – 1. Veenstra 54-3
Discus – 2. Veenstra 175-3
EBF boys placing in the top three:
Distance Medley Relay – 2. 4:01.31 (Blake Hughes, Vinny Webster, Carsen Wade, Jake Mellin)
Shuttle Hurdle Relay – 3. 1:05.46 (Connor Arnold, Clayton Sandifer, Thomas McCrea, Russell McCrea)
Pella girls placing in the top three:
200 Meter Dash – T-3. Marrissa Hackman 28.32, T-3. Kamryn Long 28.32
400 Meter dash – 3. Abby Teagarden 1:05.25
800 Meter Run – 1. Jacie Trine 2:30.21, 2. Macy Schroeder 2:31.18
1500 Meter Run – 1. Raegan Snieder 5:15
3000 Meter Run – Marissa Ferebee 11:02.82 (Record)
4 X 100 Relay – 2. 51.31 (Delanie Reynolds, Kelsey Tauke, Long, Hackman)
4 X 800 Relay – 2. 10:54.99 (Teagarden, Abbey Bogaards, Tess Paulson, Autumn Blink)
Sprint Medley Relay – 2. 1:55.85 (Long, Hackman, Reynolds, Schroeder)
Distance Medley Relay – 2. 4:28.08 (Mara Schiebout, Katie Pollock, Trine, Snieder)
Long Jump – 2. Hackman 15-6.5, 3. Kylie Tauke 15-5.75
Discus – 3. Maggie Thompson 94-8
Pella Christian girls placing in the top three:
100 Meter Dash – 1. Meredith Van Wyk 13.3
400 Meter Dash – 1. Bailey Vos 1:00.26 (Record), 2. Anna DeBoef 1:05.18
4 X 200 Relay – 3. 1:57.25 (Cara Veenstra, Josie Settles, Chloe Nikkel, Amaia Agre)
4 X 400 Relay – 3. 4:16.69 (Agre, Settles, DeBoef, Vos)
Sprint Medley Relay – 1. 1:54.74 (Van Wyk Amelia Boender, DeBoef, Vos)
High Jump – 3. Veenstra 5-0
EBF girls placing in the top three:
100 Meter Hurdles – 2. Molly Shafer 16.05
400 Meter Hurdles – 1. Kate Shafer 1:10.02
4 X 400 Relay – 1. 4:05.78 (Abby Jager, Lizzy Van Utrecht, K. Shafer, M. Shafer) (Record) (Drake Blue Standard)
Distance Medley – 1. 4:27.46 (Kadi Cody, M. Shafer, Van Utrecht, K. Shafer)
Shuttle Hurdle Relay – 2. 1:13.7 (K. Shafer, Chloe Lyon, Kaylee Helm, Lacey Taylor)
High Jump – T-1. M. Shafer 5-6 (Record)
