MOUNT PLEASANT – Kelsey Pacha would almost seem like a shoe-in to compete in multiple events multiple times at Drake Stadium this spring.
The Fairfield senior made it official on Friday. Pacha is blue oval bound again in 2022.
Pacha qualified for the Drake Relays at the Mount Pleasant Invitational, making the most of her final attempt of the night in the girls long jump. Reaching 17 feet and 6.25 inches, Pacha met the 'blue standard' to automatically qualify for the Drake Relays, winning the event by a full foot over Ottumwa senior Lina Newland, a state medalist last year in the 4A girls state long jump.
"My first three jumps were in the high 16-foot range. My coach just told me going into that last jump to give it all I had," Pacha said. "It was really exciting to hear 17-6."
Initally, Pacha thought she had come up short of the blue standard, thinking the distance to hit was 17-7. It wasn't until Fairfield girls track and field coach Jerrod Belzer informed her after the meet that 17-6 is the mark to hit to qualify for Drake.
"It's kind of nice to have that out of the way. Now she can set her sights on going even further," Belzer said.
Newland opened her senior season along with the rest of her Ottumwa girls track and field teammates on Friday, coming within a foot of hitting the Drake Relays blue standard in the long jump with a leap of 16-6.25. On the track, Newland finished second to Mid-Prairie senior Mitzi Evans in the 200-meter dash, posting a season-opening time of 27.73 seconds, before anchoring both the 4x100 and 4x400 relays leading the Bulldogs to a fourth-place time of 53.62 in the 4x100 and a third-place run of 4:30.61 in the 4x400.
"I really liked that 4x400. It was fun. I had that girl behind me (Mount Pleasant sophomore Elsie Lange) the entire time. All I thought about was to just stay ahead of her," Newland said. "I thought I was going to die at some point, but I didn't. It's windy. It's cold out and I still ran a really great time. I'm really excited to run the 4x400 more often."
The Ottumwa boys also had another solid showing in the 4x400, finishing second on Friday at Mount Pleasant finishing the second outdoor meet of the season as Jake Mellin, Luke Graeve, Mason Farrington and Austin Fountain posted a time of 3:38.7. Graeve, Farrington and Fountain opened the night joining Cooper Derby in posting a winning run in the very first race of the night, taking the sprint medley relay in 1:38.92.
"We ran this race together at state last year, so I had a pretty good feeling we could be right up when I saw the heat sheets for the race," Graeve said. "It was such a different night to run compared to last week at Washington. With no wind, it was so much easier on the stretches.
"I think we can definitely improve on this time. We might have a chance to send it to Drake. Being at state with it last year sure helps. This was just a really fun night to run, especially without the wind."
With no team scoring, athletes from 13 different schools could focus simply on competing in each event focusing on individual times and places. The Ottumwa girls, in their season debut, finished in the top five of 11 different events with Newland and Ella Allar coming the closest to scoring initial wins for the Bulldogs.
While Newland took second in the 200 and long jump, Allar nearly pulled off the victory in the 100-meter hurdles. The Bulldog junior battled Mount Pleasant senior Kenna Lamm all the way to the finish line with Lamm narrowly edging out Allar by .03 seconds as Lamm crossed the finish line in 17.56 while Allar posted a season-opening 17.59-second run.
"I knew looking at the stats earlier, I knew I'd be right there in the race," Allar said. "I knew I could keep up with the top runners in the race. I didn't get off to a great start, which made me nervous, but I got closer and closer as the race went on. That actually made me a little more nervous.
"That time is a half-a-second closer to my personal record, so it's a good start with definite room for improvement. I'm looking forward to working on it and setting a new personal record this year. It's certainly not a bad first-meet time."
Pacha, a state hopeful in the hurdles herself, added a win in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:09.83. The Fairfield junior showed her versitility earlier in the night, testing herself for the first time this season in the 100-meter dash posting a 13.39-second sprint down Bob Evans Track finishing as the runner-up in the race to Davenport Assumption senior Bella Motley.
"I didn't really know what to expect. I haven't run the open 100 since I was a freshman," Pacha said. "I definitely feel more comfortable with hurdles out there in front of me."
Maddie Jones also worked her way to a runner-up finish for the Fairfield girls in the 1,500-meter run, passing Assumption teammate Emerson Quick and Nicole Carmona on the final lap before crossing the finish line in 5:32.39. Malena Bloomquist finished second for the Trojan girls in the 3,000 meters, posting a time of 12:54.73.
Camdyn Crouse, making her varsity debut for the Ottumwa girls, joined junior teammates Mallory Morgan, Sarah Hunger and Allar in posting a runner-up finish for the Bulldogs in the shuttle hurdle relay (1:15.18). Crouse and Brylee Jaeger also joined Hunger and Newland in producing the third-place run in the 4x400.
"The freshmen are really fun this year," Newland said. "I've had a good time mentoring them in a way having done this for six years. Most of them haven't done this before or only done this in middle school, so they ask me a lot of questions on how do things.
"It feels good to have the freshman look up to me. They're really fun and really supportative. They all came up and gave me a hug after the 4x400. That's something we really didn't have last year."
Dallen Rippey had the top individual finish for the Fairfield boys, coming home in fourth place in the 400-meter dash in 55.75 seconds. River Patterson, a 400-meter winner last week at the Roth Relays in Washington, joined Gavin Van Veen, Connor and Aiden Lyons in a fourth-place run in the distance medley for the Trojans in 3:44.85.
"Around this time, I was probably running about 57 seconds in the 400," Patterson said. "I didn't know where I was going to be coming into this season. In January, I decided to run an open invitational and I ran a high 53. I'm impressed that I've been able to get into the 51-second range already this season."
The Ottumwa girls will be in action on Tuesday at Southeast Polk while the Bulldog boys are off until Thursday's trip to the Lacey Sports Complex to run in Oskaloosa's Co-Ed Invitational. The Fairfield girls will host Burlington, Keokuk and Oskaloosa at Trojan Stadium on Tuesday night while the Fairfield boys compete in Bloomfield at Davis County's Dennis Anderson Relays.