FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield track and field teams found success at home in the relay races, combining for five relay wins at the Brookhart-Crew leading to third-place finishes for both the Trojan boys and girls.
Four relay wins led the Trojan boys to a 113-point night in their home meet, including a school-record time of 1:35.75 in the sprint medley relay to open the night. Connor and Aiden Lyons teamed with Tallon Bates and Drake Relays qualifier River Patterson to help Fairfield produce season-best times in both the sprint medley and the 4x200 as the Trojan teammates crossed the finish line in 1:31.52 in the second of the quarter-mile runs.
Gavin Van Veen, Dallen Rippey, Ben Boatright and Kaidyn Mickels picked up plaques for winning the Dan Burnett 4x800 relay, producing a season-best time of 8:35.87 for Fairfield. Osumna Saine edged Trojan teammate Ryan Giberson to win the boys high jump, crossing the bar at a height of five feet and eight inches before joining Aidan Krueter, Hunter Cecchini and Dylan Adam to produce a winning time of 3:55.96 in the distance medley relay.
Davis County finished fifth in the Brookhart-Crew Relays, scoring 62 total points for the Mustang boys. Carson Shively picked up Davis County's lone win, claiming the 400-meter dash in 53.82 seconds.
The Davis County girls, meanwhile, finished second in the Brookhart-Crew Relays with 142 points, 41 shy of Mount Pleasant. The Mustangs picked up relay wins in the 4x200, anchored by 100-meter dash winner Clara Smith and the 4x400 relay with 400-meter dash winner Isabelle Carnahan.
Carnahan won the 400 meters in 1:06.02 before joining Cassidy VanLaningham, Sophia Young and Briley Lough in producing a winning 4x400 relay time of 4:23.07. Smith, after winning the 100 meters in 12.7 seconds, joined Kaylea Hopkins, Caden VanLaningham and Sydney Utt in producing a winning time of 1:51.1 in the 4x200 relay.
Fairfield finished third with 89 points, led by four wins from six different athletes including several Drake Relays' qualifiers. Anna Dunlap was part of three wins, claiming the 200-meter dash in 26.44 seconds before anchoring the 4x100 to a win in 51.3 and leading off a shuttle hurdle relay win for the Trojans in 1:07.53.
Kelsey Pacha, coming off competing at four events at the Drake Relays, was also part of a win with Coty Engle, Kiya Robertson and Dunlap in the 4x100 before anchored the shuttle hurdle win featuring Dunlap, Maya Lane and Mallory Lyon. Lyon also picked up a win on Monday at the Brookhart-Crew in the 400-meter hurdles, crossing the finish line for the Trojan girls in 1:11.13.