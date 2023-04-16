Prep track and field: Bulldog girls battle the weather at Knoxville, Jim Duncan Invite

KNOXVILLE — It was the annual running of the Panther Relays on the Randy Wilson Track in Knoxville Thursday evening. The meet was held in less than ideal conditions as a fierce south wind roared down the home stretch making it tough for the athletes to attain the times and goals they were looking for.
Less than ideal conditions would be something the Ottumwa girls' track and field team would have to get used to. After fighting through the wind to compete at Knoxville on Thursday, the Bulldog girls and boys both battled through changing weather conditions over the weekend running on the big blue oval at Drake Stadium on Saturday at the Jim Duncan Invitational on Saturday.
Delilah Subsin, making her debut at the home site of both the Drake Relays and Iowa State High School Track and Field championships, earned the silver medal on Saturday in the girls' shot put. The Ottumwa freshman reached 36 feet and 10.25 inches, finished second to Dallas Center-Grimes senior Kileigh Lachacz who's opening throw of the Jim Duncan Invite reached 37-5.5.
Subsin nearly moved inside the top 24 statewide on Thursday with a second-place throw of 37-9.5 in the shot put at Knoxville, 3.5 inches short of the mark that would currently qualify for the Drake Relays. Ella Allar took the silver medal in the 100-meter hurdles on Thursday and was about to compete in the fourth heat of the same race on Saturday at Drake Stadium before weather forced the cancelation of remainder of the Jim Duncan Invite with 13 events left to complete.
Jordan Pauls had a throw of 114 feet on Thursday, placing fourth at Knoxville, before reaching 110 feet on Saturday placing eighth in the Jim Duncan Invitational. The Ottumwa girls also finished fourth in the 4x200 relay with the team of Kendra Cole, Avery Franke, Breanna Griffiths and Autumn Damm before Madelyn Houk, Damm, Griffiths and Camdyn Crouse produced the 20th-best time at the Jim Duncan Invite on Saturday in the same race in 1:56.23.
When the final point tabulations were made on Thursday, it was the Pella Lady Dutch running away with the team title at Knoxville. The Dutch accumulated 157 points to far out-distance runner-up Indianola's 101 while a tight five-way battle developed for the third spot with PCM edging Van Meter 91-89 for third.
The Eagles of Pella Christian took the fifth place with 80 points, just ahead of sixth place Knoxville’s 78 points. Mount Ayr came in with 78 points and Ottumwa was eighth with 53.
In the boys race, it was the Panthers of Knoxville delighting the home crowd with a dominating 153-106 victory over Van Meter. Pella Christian won a tight battle for third place with 99 points. Mount Ayr was fourth with 92.5, Woodward-Granger was fifth with 88.5 and Marshalltown came in sixth with 79. Rounding out the scoring would be Des Moines North with 62 points and Belmond-Klemme with 51.
The Panthers piled up numerous points with outstanding team depth. Tristian DeJong was the Knoxville ring-leader as he ripped off three gold medal finishes in the 100 and 400-meter dashes along with a win in the Long Jump. Koby Higginbotham also grabbed a gold as he powered his way over the High Hurdles. Knoxville also captured a pair of relay titles. The 4x800 quartet of Jay Kellar, Kaden Curry, Kaden McGill and Isaac Rankin and the Shuttle Hurdle team (names missing) also claimed the gold.
The Panthers also picked up big points in the 800-meter run and the 400-meter hurdles with 2-3 finishes. In the 800, it was McGill second and Connor Willoughby third while Carter was second in the 400-meter hurdles and Higginbotham was third. Sinclair Reid was second in the 3,200-meter run, Kaiden Smith was third in the high jump and the 4x100 unit of Carter, Konnor Leslie, Luka DeJong and Tristian DeJong was third.
“We were able to score twice in several events and had a few personal records," Knoxville coach Eric Kellar said. “Our kids competed hard and took the challenge. It was great to win a home meet and it has been a while since that has happened.”
The Pella Christian boys team made its big splash with five first-place finishes. The Eagles had four individual golds highlighted by a double win in the throwing events by Trevor Veenstra. Veenstra took the shot put title with a throw of 48-8 and then in the discus he heaved the platter 175-2. Kaden Van Wyngarden cruised to a win in the 1,600-meter run and Ezra Ochsner nabbed a gold in the 200-meter dash.
The Eagles joined the Pella Christian girls team in getting the meet off to a great start with a double dip in the sprint medley relay. The boys crew of Noah Nunnikhoven, Luke Nikkel, Isaac Kacmaryinski and Peyton Ritzert toured the two laps in 1:39.05 while the girls' foursome of Meredith Van Wyk, Amelia Boender, Anna DeBoef and Bailey Vos came home in 1:57.05.
A pair of freshmen contributed heavily to the Pella Christian attack. In addition to leading off the Sprint Medley Relay, Van Wyk also won the 200 Dash with an excellent time of 27.1 seconds into the strong wind. Van Wyk then anchored the 4x100 foursome of Chloe Nikkel, DeBoef and Boender to second place. After anchoring the sprint medley team to victory, Vos ran an outstanding time of 2:29.36 in finishing second to Indianola’s class runner. Vos also anchored the 4x100 unit of Amaia Agre, Josie Settles and DeBoef to a second place in 4:14.98.
“The sprint medley got us off to a good start,” Pella Christian coach Keith Anderson said. “Bailey Vos continues to give us great anchor efforts on our relays and we are knocking seconds off of our times. Meredith Van Wyk ran a super 200. The pieces are coming together. We just have to get them in the right places."
Melanie Sullivan was the big point getter for the Lady Panthers. Sullivan won the 400 Dash and finished second in the 200 Meters and the Long Jump. Halle Baker notched a third in the 200 Meters. The Knoxville field event duo of Ciara Heffron and Ashlyn Finarity had a good night with Heffron firing the Discus out to a school record distance of 139-03 while Finarty claimed third place in the Shot Put.
The Lady Dutch used a dominating performance in the relay events to blow the field away. The Dutch won the 4x100, 4x200, 4x400 and the 4x800 to sweep the four by’s. Delanie Reynolds, Molly Renaud, Marissa Hackman and Kamryn Long made up the 4x100 team, Reynolds, Kelsey Tauke, Hackman and Jacie Trine ran the 4x200, Macy Schroeder, Emerson Wogen, Abby Teagarden and Trine commanded the 4x400 and the 4x800 crew consisted of Lizzie Newman, Tess Paulsen, Abby Bogaards and Marissa Ferebee. The Dutch also owned distance medley relay with the team of Ava Curry, Katie Pollock, Mara Schiebout and Maddie Schmitz.
Individual wins for the Lady Dutch went to Long in the 100 meters, Ferebee in the 1,500 and Kylie Tauke in the long jump. Wogen had a second in the 400-meters and Sophie Boonstra took the silver in the 3,000-meters.
PREP TRACK AND FIELD
Knoxville Panther Relays
Ottumwa Results
Sprint Medley – 7. Avery Franke, Grace Wilton, Giselle Cordova, Dalana Hubble 2:17.98
3000 Run – 5. Yaeli Coropia 13:39.10
4 X 800 Relay – 5. Kalin McElderry, Mia Tanner, Tamsin McElderry, Sylvie Mongahan 12:39.89
Distance Medley Relay – 8. Cordova, Raylynn Kendrick, Brynn Addis, Maleah Campbell – 5:37.25
400 Dash – 5. Vada Monaghan, 8. Camila Lopez 1:13.48
4 X 200 Relay – 4. Kendra Cole, Franke, Breanna Griffiths, Autumn Damm 2:00.22
100 Meter Hurdles – 2. Ella Allar 17.34
4 X 100 – 7. Cole, Damm, Griffiths, Allar 55.24
4 X 400 – 8. Lopez, T. McElderry, K. McElderry, Campbell 5:13.0
High Jump – 5. Liberty Kendrick 4-06
Shot Put – 2. Delilah Subsin 37-09.5
Discus – 3. Jordan Pauls 114-00
