OSKALOOSA — Mason Farrington helped the Ottumwa High School boys track and field team pick up a pair of wins on Thursday night at the 95th Osky Relays.
The Bulldog senior sprinter got the meet off to a winning start, anchoring Ottumwa's winning run in the sprint medley relay before taking an individual win later in the meet claiming the 200-meter dash in 23.4 seconds. Koby Chanthalavanh, Cooper Derby and Javen Rominger set up Farrington to finish off the winning time of 1:38.64 for Ottumwa in the sprint medley.
The Ottumwa boys finished fifth overall with 82 points in the Osky Relays. Chanthalavanh, Rominger, Brock Brinegar and Abaya Selema teamed up to pick up the win in the boys' 4x100 as the Bulldog teammates produced a time of 45.55 seconds to edge Oskaloosa in the race.
The Ottumwa girls, like the boys, placed fifth in total points finishing with 70.6 in the meet. Vanessa Simmons picked up her first win of the season for the Bulldogs, racing past Knoxville's Melanie Sullivan to win the girls' 400-meter dash completing the quarter-mile race in 1:02.13.
The Ottumwa boys collected a trio of silver medals with second-place finishes in multiple events, including the 4x200 meter relay in 1:33.76 and the 4x400 relay in 3:46.1. Brock Brinegar placed second in the boys' 100-meter dash, crossing the finish line in 11.75 seconds, while the Ottumwa girls collected the silver in the sprint medley relay finishing second in 1:59.12.
The Bulldog girls collected the bronze in several events at Oskaloosa with third-place finishes from Miya Fuller in the 100-meter dash (13.45), Ella Allar in the 100-meter hurdles (17.13), Jordan Pauls in the discus throw (105-10), Eve Rust in the high jump (4-8), the shuttle hurdle relay (1:16.25) and the 4x800 relay (12:01.15). The Ottumwa boys also placed third in their portion of the 4x800 relay as Waulfret Morales, Ashton Gevock, Logan Toloza and Justin Ockenfels produced a time of 10:00.51.
The Ottumwa boys will be right back on the track this weekend competing at the Hollingsworth Relays in Iowa City. The Ottumwa girls will next compete at Frerichs Field in Urbandale at the Gary DouBrava Invitational.
